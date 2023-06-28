While an officer was assisting another officer at a traffic stop on Friday, a motorist struck his marked and blue-lighted Bar Harbor/Mount Desert police cruiser, causing “reportable but operational damage,” according to the police log. The driver left the scene but was stopped shortly after. The driver, Alex Gamez, 34, of New Jersey, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was issued a traffic citation for improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle using lights. Gamez was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked. There were no injuries.
Following a traffic stop on June 19, Katherine G. Richardson, 23, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
Following a motorist assist stop on June 19, Jatin Soni, 21, of Indiana, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
A report of a disorderly, intoxicated man at a campground in town was made on June 19, after which Raymond Mazanowski, 81, of Trenton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Following an investigation on June 19, Joseph E. MacQuinn, 56, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for violating conditions of release.
Following a traffic stop on June 21, Daniel Iannaccone Jr., 36, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
A speeding vehicle was reported to the police on June 21. The vehicle was located and the driver’s parent agreed to speak with their child about their driving.
The dispatcher here advised an officer of an iPhone that had detected a serious motor vehicle crash in Bar Harbor. The officer was able to locate the phone, which had fallen out of a moving vehicle. There was no crash and the phone was returned to its owner.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Lynne Darling, 43, of Hampden, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
An officer received a request on Friday to assist the Maine State Police with a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a crash in Trenton and heading toward Mount Desert Island. After an investigation, the officer arrested Tyson Guthrie, 35, of Bar Harbor, on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Bailey Walsh, 22, of Westbury, N.Y., was arrested on Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Nicholas Dmitrieff, 21, of Mount Desert, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. He was booked into Hancock County Jail.
A report of child abuse was made to the police department on Saturday due to a child being leashed. Officers found that it was a child’s backpack with a leash component.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Tamesha A. Buchanan, 20, of Florida, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Debra Gaultieri, 43, of Pennsylvania, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Amanda R. Buchheim, 39, of Sarasota, Fla., was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
A Pennsylvania man called the police on Sunday to report that his daughter’s bicycle was stolen some time on June 22 from a Bar Harbor area campground.
A business owner complained about the volume of the music coming from a neighboring business on Sunday. An officer spoke with both business owners and provided them with copies of the town’s noise ordinance.
Mount Desert
A man called the police on June 21 to report that mailboxes had been removed from their posts at his residence.
An officer took a report on June 21 of a motor vehicle being sprayed with a hose while passing a residence.
Southwest Harbor
The police department received a report on June 20 of an out-of-control woman at a local business who was refusing to leave. An officer went to the business, but the woman had left and was talking to the business’s owner on the phone.
An officer received a complaint on June 22 from a couple who had been kicked out of a room they had been renting. The officer went to the scene to keep the peace until the former tenants packed up and left.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Sopie Borgenicht, 21, was summonsed for allowing minors to consume alcohol.
Tremont
Franklin Smith, 80, of Florida, was driving his 2015 Subaru Outback southbound on Tremont Road on June 21 when he experienced a medical emergency and attempted to slow down and stop his vehicle. Smith then went off the right side of the roadway, ran over three street signs and collided with a telephone pole. Due to the medical emergency and minor injuries, Smith was taken to the hospital in Bar Harbor. The Outback was towed from the scene.
After police investigated a report of a protection order violation in Tremont on Sunday, it was determined that Jordan Hodgdon, 26, of Tremont, violated an active protection order. Hodgdon was charged and taken to Hancock County Jail.
Trenton
David Wheeler, 52, was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado northbound on Route 3 in Trenton on June 22 when he stopped in traffic to take a left into Haynes Point Road. Traveling behind Wheeler, Patrick White, 56, in a 2021 Dodge Ram, was unable to stop in time and rearended Wheeler, causing damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries.