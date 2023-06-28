Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor

While an officer was assisting another officer at a traffic stop on Friday, a motorist struck his marked and blue-lighted Bar Harbor/Mount Desert police cruiser, causing “reportable but operational damage,” according to the police log. The driver left the scene but was stopped shortly after. The driver, Alex Gamez, 34, of New Jersey, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was issued a traffic citation for improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle using lights. Gamez was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked. There were no injuries.