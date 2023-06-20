Bar Harbor Following a traffic stop in the very early hours of June 15, Alan Jaillet, 56, of New Brunswick, Canada, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest and driving to endanger. Jaillet crashed his motorcycle as a result of attempting to elude police. He was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, he was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked. The police log noted that Jaillet “also received multiple traffic citations for various traffic offenses.”
An officer was involved in a brief chase at 2:30 a.m. on June 15 in town, after which Alexandre Girouard, 35, of New Brunswick, Canada, was arrested and charged with eluding an officer and operating under the influence. Girouard was given a court date.
An officer provided traffic control on June 12 so that a commercial vehicle could move from Robert’s Avenue to Cottage Street.
A resident called the police on June 12 to say that a vehicle was parked in their private driveway and to ask what they should do about it. The homeowner was advised to call a tow company.
Citizens who lost their vehicle keys at Sand Beach on June 13 were given a ride to town by a police officer.
A resident called the police on June 14 to report that their cat was missing after having been chased by a dog. They gave a description of the cat in case it was found.
Following a traffic stop on June 15, Sheila Kirby, 76, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
An injured baby deer was reported to the police on Friday, after which the fawn was taken to Acadia Wildlife Preserve.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Jill Sandler, 47, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for operating without a license and operating after suspension.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Jonathan Asbury, 48, of Bernard, was arrested on charges of failing to give name and date of birth and for violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail. Later that evening, he was summonsed for trafficking in prison contraband.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Matthew Crabtree, 30, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a criminal arrest warrant and taken to Hancock County Jail.
The police received a report on Sunday of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a motor vehicle in town. Heather Winkler, 27, of Bangor, was subsequently arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Someone called the police on Sunday to report finding some new power tools in the woods. An officer collected the tools and secured them at the police station.
A motorist reported to the police on Sunday a vehicle that was operating erratically. The motorist was able to stop the person, a confused elderly man from out of state, from continuing to drive. The man was taken to the hospital. An officer connected the man’s family with hospital staff to arrange a way to get the man home.
Mount Desert
Stephen P. Myers, 38, of Eddington, was charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle on June 12 after the 2007 Chevrolet Express he was operating southbound on Whitney Farm Road left the roadway to the left, striking a mailbox and a tree.
The police department took a report on June 14 of motorists consistently speeding on Beech Hill Road.
An officer assisted the National Park Service on June 15 with a report of someone walking around a campsite and flashing lights into the tent. The officer did not locate anyone.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Edwin Peake, 56, of Otter Creek, was charged with operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
Keith French, 44, of Ellsworth, was arrested on Saturday on charges of failure to appear and for operating after suspension.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, Robert Goulet, 49, of Ellsworth, was arrested on an active criminal warrant. Additionally, he was charged with operating after suspension and violating conditions of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Southwest Harbor
An officer was driving on Bass Harbor Road in the vicinity of Gott’s store on June 12 and noticed a bicycle leaning against the tree and a person in the woods. The officer approached Adrian Nietz, 47, of Southwest Harbor, who had been released from police custody on two sets of bail conditions. The officer found a cigarette box on the ground near Nietz that contained a straight glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine. As a result, Nietz was arrested on charges of violation of bail and illegal possession of a drug.
Employees at the Community Health Center called the police on Friday and reported an intoxicated patient who had just been in a minor accident in the health center’s parking lot. Following an investigation, David W. Tonini, 57, of Ellsworth, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (one prior) and transported to the Hancock County Jail.
The police department received a call on Monday to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in looking for a stolen vehicle.
Tremont
On Saturday morning, a Tremont resident called about occupants of a white van stopping and trying to give a young girl a ride. A relative of the girl stopped the interaction and reported that the men’s behavior was a little suspicious. A deputy was able to make contact with the two men in the van who said it was a misunderstanding and their intent was only to help the girl get home.
Cranberry Isles
On June 14, the Hancock County Regional Communications Center received a protection order request to be served to a Cranberry Isle resident. The request was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department.