Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor Following a traffic stop in the very early hours of June 15, Alan Jaillet, 56, of New Brunswick, Canada, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest and driving to endanger. Jaillet crashed his motorcycle as a result of attempting to elude police. He was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital, he was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked. The police log noted that Jaillet “also received multiple traffic citations for various traffic offenses.”

An officer was involved in a brief chase at 2:30 a.m. on June 15 in town, after which Alexandre Girouard, 35, of New Brunswick, Canada, was arrested and charged with eluding an officer and operating under the influence. Girouard was given a court date.