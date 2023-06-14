Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor

A 2006 Mazda Tribute being operated by Kristian Belada, 25, of Sarasota, Fla., was traveling northbound on State Highway 3 in Hulls Cove on Sunday night when it went off the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, struck a utility pole and rolled over onto its roof before coming to rest. Belada and passenger, Nelson Ramirez, 38, of Rustburg, Va., got into a physical altercation after the crash. Belada was injured during the fight, according to the police report. After a police investigation, Belada was charged with driving to endanger and Ramirez was charged with assault. The Mazda was towed.