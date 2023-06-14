Bar Harbor
A 2006 Mazda Tribute being operated by Kristian Belada, 25, of Sarasota, Fla., was traveling northbound on State Highway 3 in Hulls Cove on Sunday night when it went off the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, struck a utility pole and rolled over onto its roof before coming to rest. Belada and passenger, Nelson Ramirez, 38, of Rustburg, Va., got into a physical altercation after the crash. Belada was injured during the fight, according to the police report. After a police investigation, Belada was charged with driving to endanger and Ramirez was charged with assault. The Mazda was towed.
Following a traffic stop on June 5, Johnathan Bayless, 26, of Jensen Beach, Fla., was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to stop for law enforcement. He was booked into Hancock County Jail.
An officer on patrol June 5 responded to a report of people arguing in a moving vehicle near West Street. The officer searched the downtown area but did not find the vehicle or anyone arguing.
Following a report of a domestic dispute and an investigation on June 5, Carolyn Housman, 60, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and was taken to Hancock County Jail.
An officer went to Bridge Street on June 7 for a report of several people who were stranded on Bar Island due to the tide. With the help of Acadia National Park rangers, a boat was launched and all the people were brought back to shore without injury.
An officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint on June 8 of a vehicle speeding and making bad passes. The officer found the vehicle and the driver was escorted to the hospital.
Robert Smith, 37, of New Orleans, La., was arrested on June 8 on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He was taken to Hancock County Jail for processing.
The police department fielded a complaint on June 8 about a dog in a car on West Street. An officer went over and found the vehicle, a gold-colored Volvo, and noted that all four windows were down, that there was plenty of food in the car and that it was 58 degrees outside. The police log indicated the dog was not in distress. The officer said he tried to talk to the owner of the dog just to make her aware of the complaint, but she did not want to talk to the officer, who then returned to patrol.
On June 8, Logan Blanchette, 18, of Bar Harbor, was operating a 2019 Audi sedan northbound on State Highway 102 when the vehicle moved into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Toyota SUV being operated by Elaine Chambers, 67, of Hampden. Blanchette’s vehicle continued in the southbound lane, striking a 2018 Chevrolet driven by Jacqueline Stymiest, 32, of Bar Harbor. The police log stated that no one was badly hurt and that all operators were cleared by EMS. All the vehicles were towed. Bar Harbor Fire Department and ambulance also responded to the incident. There have been no charges filed at this time.
A couple of officers helped a local farm on Saturday by corralling an escaped pig.
The police department received a report on Saturday of occupants of a vehicle throwing bottles out the window. An officer checked the area and found broken glass in the roadway but could not determine who was involved. The glass was cleaned up.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, Everal Eaton, 30, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was released on bail from the Bar Harbor Police Department.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Palak Taneja, 32, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
Very early Sunday morning, a disorderly complaint was made at a local business. After an investigation, Shane A. Allen, 30, a transient, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was taken to Washington County Jail.
Following a well-being check on Sunday, Jessica McElvogue, 39, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of heroin. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.
A hit-and-run incident was reported on Sunday. Following an investigation, Michael Gradus, 57, of Maryland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Mount Desert
An officer spoke to a man who was sleeping on a bench in Northeast Harbor on June 7. The man told the officer he was just waiting for someone to pick him up.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday night on Sound Drive, Raphael Lemenager, 34, of France, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. Lemenager was given a court date to appear to answer for the charge.
Southwest Harbor
An officer responded to a crash at the intersection of the Pemetic Elementary School parking lot and Main Street on June 5. A school bus was making a left turn when the rear passenger side of the bus connected with the left front fender of an unoccupied, parked 2006 Toyota Tacoma. There were several students aboard the bus but no one was injured.
A disturbance was reported on Trap Mill Road on June 8. Following an investigation, Tricia L. Roe, 39, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on charges of illegal trafficking in Schedule W (fentanyl) drugs.
An officer responded to a report of a possible family fight on Trap Mill Road on June 8 and determined that Robert Goodwin, 53, of Southwest Harbor, had violated his bail by having contact with the victim of an earlier domestic dispute.
Timothy C. Foster, 35, of Gray, was arrested at a Main Street apartment building on June 8 on charges of assault, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional release and a for a warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge out of Cumberland County.
Tremont
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Jasen White, 52, of Tremont, was charged with driving with a suspended registration and was given a court date at the Ellsworth Unified Criminal Court.