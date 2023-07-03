Mount Desert
Several officers responded to a 911 call from Iva Micuga of New York, who reported that she was being choked by a male assailant in Northeast Harbor. Micuga’s vehicle was found by police abandoned in the ditch off State Highway 198 by the Giant Slide Trail. Micuga said she had gone into the ditch because she was tired. Micuga was charged with failure to notify police of a crash through quickest means. The choking claims could not be confirmed and were not pursued further.
An officer assisted with a report of an unoccupied kayak that had washed up along the shore on the morning of June 29. After police spoke with the party who reported the incident, the information was passed on to the Coast Guard, which retrieved the kayak. There were no reports of anyone missing in the area.
A wayward dog was found by an officer on June 29 in the area of Otter Creek Drive. The animal was reunited with its owner.
Bar Harbor
Following a traffic stop on June 26, Mary M. Wark, 46, of Ellsworth, was summonsed for operation after suspension and violation of conditions of release.
A vehicle in Bar Harbor struck a deer driving north on Eden Street on the evening of June 27. The deer jumped into the road from the left side, damaging the driver-side door of the vehicle, which was driven by 33-year-old Brittany Inman of Texas, and injuring the deer. Police killed the deer and gave it away as food.
Police responded to an address on State Highway 3 for a report of a domestic disturbance on June 28. Upon investigation, it was determined that the altercation was verbal only and that no crimes had been committed. The parties involved were separated for the night.
Police received a call from a resident on June 28 asking that officers go to their residence and close their door. The callers were out of town and had left their door open.
As a result of a report of suspicious activity, and with assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department and Acadia National Park rangers, 40-year-old Jereme Gee of New Hampshire was arrested on June 29 on a warrant out of New Hampshire. Gee was transported to the Bar Harbor Police Department and checked by medical personnel before being taken to Hancock County Jail.
Police issued a State of Maine Liquor License Administration Violation to the Cottage Street Pub in Bar Harbor, as well as one of the servers at the establishment, on Friday. The pub had allowed an employee to consume alcohol while on duty, which was discovered as the result of a liquor license compliance check.
Police responded to a verbal altercation at a business in Bar Harbor early Friday morning. Two people were warned for disorderly conduct and separated for the evening.
Police responded to a vehicle crash on Friday morning involving 23-year-old Makayla Gray of Bar Harbor, who rear ended 47-year-old Maddrey Coover of Steuben while driving southbound on State Highway 3. A deer had entered the roadway in front of Coover’s vehicle, causing her to brake suddenly. Gray’s vehicle needed to be towed from the scene. Gray also suffered minor injuries from the deployment of the airbags.
A cyclist was struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Eden and Cottage streets on Friday. Amanda Kendall, 52, of Bar Harbor, was on Cottage Street stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Eden Street facing west. Miguel Reinoso, 61, of Brooksville, on a bicycle, was at the northeast corner of the intersection attempting to cross Cottage Street in the crosswalk. As Reinoso began to cross, Kendall turned right onto Eden Street, striking Reinoso. Reinoso reported a lower back injury and was checked by EMS, but refused transport to the hospital. No charges were filed.
An officer arrested 23-year-old James McConomy of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Friday. McConomy was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Duley of Bar Harbor on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Police warned a group of people for discharging commercial fireworks within city limits and trespassing on Saturday night.
Southwest Harbor
Dispatch received a report on June 27 of a severely injured cat at a home on Journey's End Lane. A responding officer secured the cat in a carrier and took it to Schoodic Animal Hospital in Sullivan, where it was determined that the only humane option would be to euthanize it.
The police department received a report on June 27 from a woman who had two checks that were given to her that did not clear the bank. This case is under investigation.
Drug paraphernalia was found in the parking lot of the Corner Store by an employee on June 28.
Tremont
On June 28, a sheriff's deputy located Kenneth Seavey, 29, of Tremont, and placed him under arrest for one active criminal arrest warrant. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.