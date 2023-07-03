Cops & Courts

Mount Desert

Several officers responded to a 911 call from Iva Micuga of New York, who reported that she was being choked by a male assailant in Northeast Harbor. Micuga’s vehicle was found by police abandoned in the ditch off State Highway 198 by the Giant Slide Trail. Micuga said she had gone into the ditch because she was tired. Micuga was charged with failure to notify police of a crash through quickest means. The choking claims could not be confirmed and were not pursued further.