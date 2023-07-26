Bar Harbor
A woman called the police on Friday to report something going on at the town pier. There was a language barrier and dispatch could not understand what the problem was. The problem was later reported to be a jet ski that was operating in the area. The owner of the jet ski was located loading the craft onto a trailer.
An officer responded to a citizen dispute call on July 20. All parties involved agreed not to speak to each other anymore. No charges were filed.
Following a traffic stop on July 20, Samara Morsby, 22, of Ellsworth, was charged with operating without a license. During the same stop, Rodney Candage, 65, of Ellsworth, was charged with permitting unlawful use. Both were given a date to appear in court for the charges.
Nolan Dickens, 21, of Bangor, was arrested on Saturday and charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
Jamin Keene, 28, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of domestic assault and taken to Hancock County Jail.
The police received multiple reports on Saturday of a man going onto private properties to hand out flyers about a missing cat. Officers were unable to find the man.
Someone called the police on Saturday about a dog being inside a closed business. It was found that the dog belonged to the business owner, who was there also.
A bag containing a passport and boarding pass for a ship in port on Sunday was turned into the police department, which then dropped it off to the boarding agent to be returned to its owner.
Someone reported to the police on Sunday that a man was talking to them in another language and they felt like they were being harassed. According to the police log, this is under investigation.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Nicholas Russo, 29, of Pigsah Forest, N.C., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Mount Desert
A report of an active assault was made on July 18 from a residence in town. After an investigation, Andera Palmateer, 35, of Mount Desert, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and assault. He was taken to Washington County Jail.
Tabbatha Osier, 40, of Mount Desert, was summonsed on Friday for operating after suspension.
Following a traffic stop in Mount Desert on Saturday, Leeman Hodgdon, 41, of Bernard, was summonsed for operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
Southwest Harbor
A driver on Seawall Road found a dog on July 18 that had been hit and injured. Police went to the scene and the dog’s owner was found. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.
Robert Goodwin was arrested on July 18 on a temporary warrant out of Hancock County for domestic violence assault.
Logan Hanson, 33, of Ellsworth, was arrested on July 18 on an outstanding warrant out of Penobscot County.
The police department received a protection from abuse order on July 19 to be served to Alexander Messmore, 30, of Southwest Harbor. The order was served to Messmore by Hancock County Sherriff’s department personnel while Messmore was at work in Tremont.
A Clark Point Road resident called the police on July 19 to report a disorderly man who was yelling at the residents of a neighboring home. Police responded and issued the man who was yelling written warnings for trespassing and harassment.
Police responded to a report of criminal threatening at a Salem Towne Road residence on Friday. Alexander Messmore, 30, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, violations of conditions of release, theft by unauthorize taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest.
Tremont
Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call on Friday about gunshots in Tremont. While patrolling the area, an officer heard no gunshots. A deputy spoke with the caller who advised that they wanted the situation documented.