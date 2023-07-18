Lisa Stanley, 62, of Swan’s Island, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Subaru Outback on the Atlantic Road on July 11 when a truck that had gotten stuck in a nearby ditch kicked up rocks as it was trying to get unstuck, just as Stanley was driving past. Because of the rock spray, the driver-side window of Stanley’s Outback shattered and the driver's side was damaged. The truck, a 2003 Ford F-250, was being operated by Gregory Nelson, 53, of Surry.
Mount Desert
An officer saw a local company’s vehicle making unsafe passes on Goose Cove Road in Trenton on July 11. The officer contacted the safety officer for the company and told them of the issue.
Following an investigation, Meredeth Nielsen, 37, was charged on July 11 with domestic violence assault and taken to Hancock County Jail.
A resident called the police on July 11 to say their electricity was out and that they believed their breaker box had been vandalized. An officer checked the breaker box and didn’t see any damage. The resident was told to call Versant.
The Mount Desert harbormaster had a trailer towed from one of their parking lots after it had been left without permission for over a week. The trailer’s owner contacted the police department and was given information for the two company.
Tyler Tibbetts, 28, of Mount Desert, was arrested on Monday on charges of eluding, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating under the influence.
Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor police and fire departments went to the area of Cottage and Bridge streets on July 10 for a report of a man on the ground. After an investigation, Joseph MacQuinn, 56, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for violation of conditional release.
An officer took a report on July 10 of a theft from a Bar Harbor business. The suspect was not found. This case is under investigation.
The police department received a 911 call on July 11 of a domestic disturbance in the Town Hill area. Following an investigation, Aaron J. Sonk, 44, of Lebanon, N.H., was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and taken to Hancock County Jail.
A motorist reported to the police on July 12 that he had gotten too close to a pedestrian and the pedestrian hit the hood of his vehicle.
The police and fire departments went to the area of West Street on July 13 for a report of a man passed out on the ground but didn’t find anyone in distress.
A Bar Harbor woman called the police on Monday to report that she had not seen nor heard from her roommate in almost 24 hours. The roommate returned home shortly after and no police action was taken.
Southwest Harbor
An officer went to a local business on July 7 because a man had been asked to leave and refused to do so. The man left before the officer arrived.
An officer conducted a probation search on a Marshall Brook Road residence on July 10. During the search, police located a usable amount of methamphetamine. Rebecca Evangelista, 38, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a Schedule W drug.
On July 13, dispatch received a report of a domestic violence incident on East Ridge Road. Police responded to the scene and, after an investigation, Alexander Messmore, 30, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/criminal threatening, with priors. The Southwest Harbor Police Department was assisted by park rangers.