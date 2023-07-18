Cops & Courts

Swan's Island

Lisa Stanley, 62, of Swan’s Island, was traveling southbound in a 2017 Subaru Outback on the Atlantic Road on July 11 when a truck that had gotten stuck in a nearby ditch kicked up rocks as it was trying to get unstuck, just as Stanley was driving past. Because of the rock spray, the driver-side window of Stanley’s Outback shattered and the driver's side was damaged. The truck, a 2003 Ford F-250, was being operated by Gregory Nelson, 53, of Surry.