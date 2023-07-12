Cops & Courts

Paradis Hardware 

Bar Harbor

Janet Meryweather, 88, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2013 Subaru Tribeca, was backing out of a parking space at Paradis Ace Hardware on Holland Avenue on July 3 when she struck a utility pole. After hitting the pole, Meryweather accelerated forward and crashed into the front doors of the hardware store before coming to a stop inside. A customer inside the store was hit by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital. Meryweather was checked on scene by paramedics but also refused transport to the hospital. The Tribeca was towed from the scene. According to the police log, estimated damage to the building exceeds $15,000. No criminal charges are being pursued. It was also reported that the customer who was struck went to MDI Hospital later that evening to be treated for a laceration on the right lower leg, a concussion, multiple contusions and abrasions, and contusions on the right hip and knee.