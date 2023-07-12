Janet Meryweather, 88, of Bar Harbor, driving a 2013 Subaru Tribeca, was backing out of a parking space at Paradis Ace Hardware on Holland Avenue on July 3 when she struck a utility pole. After hitting the pole, Meryweather accelerated forward and crashed into the front doors of the hardware store before coming to a stop inside. A customer inside the store was hit by the vehicle and sustained minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital. Meryweather was checked on scene by paramedics but also refused transport to the hospital. The Tribeca was towed from the scene. According to the police log, estimated damage to the building exceeds $15,000. No criminal charges are being pursued. It was also reported that the customer who was struck went to MDI Hospital later that evening to be treated for a laceration on the right lower leg, a concussion, multiple contusions and abrasions, and contusions on the right hip and knee.
An officer responded to a report of fireworks being shot off in downtown Bar Harbor on July 3. The officer told the people shooting them off about the town ordinance prohibiting such activities and confiscated the remaining fireworks.
Following a traffic stop on July 3, Travis E. Sweeney, 27, of Davison, Mich., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
A police officer took a report on July 4 of an attempted child abduction. After an investigation, it was determined to be a miscommunication due to a language barrier and that there was no abduction attempt nor any danger to the child.
Officers went to a Main Street address on July 4 for a report of five people consuming alcohol on a rooftop. The five were asked to come down off the roof.
The police department received a report at 2 a.m. on July 5 of two people trespassing in a hotel hot tub. Officers learned that the two were hotel guests, but told the couple that the hot tub was off limits at that time.
An officer issued a civil violation summons to Destiny Guess-Machado, 19, of Trenton, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
A person called the police at 3 a.m. on July 5 to request an escort to get some personal property from a residence. According to the police log, the person was made aware that this was not going to happen at 3 a.m. and that the police could help them later in the day.
A drone found in the woods was brought to the Bar Harbor Police Department on July 5. It was placed into lost and found.
Officers were called to the head of the island on July 5 to help with traffic because of a malfunctioning traffic light. Traffic on both state highways 3 and 102 was backed up for 2 miles.
Maddox Wray, 21, of Ridgefield, Conn., was arrested on July 6 on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger. He was also summonsed for speeding 27 mph over the speed limit.
An officer checked on a person who appeared to be in distress in town on Saturday. It turned out to be a case of homesickness and the person was on the phone with family.
Loren Spurling, 32, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for operating after habitual offender revocation following a traffic stop in town. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
A man was warned for drinking in public on the Village Green on Saturday night.
Following a traffic stop, Jaimie Rumney, 33, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. Rumney was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Officers responded to Firefly Lane on Sunday for a report of an intoxicated man passed out in a bus. The officers removed the man from the bus without incident and warned him for criminal trespass.
A naked child was reported in Salsbury Cove on Sunday, crossing the road and going into the water. An officer found the child in the water and contacted the parents. The Department of Heath and Human Services was also contacted.
Mount Desert
An officer helped a tractor trailer truck get turned around on Neighborhood Road in Northeast Harbor on July 3 and again on July 5.
A report was made to the police department on Friday about a horse being ridden on the Seal Harbor Village Green. Officers did not find the horse.
Southwest Harbor
Following a motor vehicle crash on Main Street July 3, Alicia Tenney, 35, of Franklin, was summonsed for operating after suspension and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. Tenney failed to stop for a 2012 Kia Sorrento occupied by a Bangor family that was stopped in traffic in front of her 2018 Hyundai. One of the occupants of the Sorrento was taken to the hospital with injuries. Tenney’s Hyundai was towed from the scene.
An East Ridge Road resident called the police on July 3 to report loud motorcycles continually driving back and forth on the street. An officer located the motorcycle operators who agreed to be more respectful of their neighbors.
A loud party at a home on Clark Point Road was reported close to midnight on July 3. The caller was told that there was no noise ordinance for Southwest Harbor, but an officer went to the area to check things out. The officer did not hear excessive noise.
A concerned neighbor at Beech Cliff Apartments called the police on July 4 to report yelling coming from their neighbor’s place. Police and EMS responded and found that the person who was yelling was having a medical event.
An officer responded to a complaint on July 4 of a man passed out in the roadway on Main Street in the area of Carol’s Hill. The officer arrived on scene and found a man lying on the ground on the side of the road on the curb. The man told the officer that he was taking a break. The officer was given a ride home.
Police received a report on July 5 that two young children, ages 2 and 5, were missing from the Southwest Harbor Library. A library employee found the children hiding in the bushes outside of the library and reunited them with their father.
The police received a complaint on Saturday about two individuals shooting a BB gun outside of a local apartment building. The caller did not believe that the two lived in the apartment building. An officer went to the scene and spoke with the shooters, who did not live at the apartments. They were moved along and told not to shoot a BB gun on property that did not belong to them.
An officer resolved a neighborhood dispute on Sunday after two neighbors got into a confrontation over the one’s pet making noise throughout the day and going onto the neighbor’s property. The police report stated that the officer came up with a solution to make sure all animals stay on their own property.