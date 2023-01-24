Southwest Harbor
An officer assisted the fire department with a deer that was stuck in the ice on Sunday. The deer, though exhausted, was eventually able to save itself.
An officer received a report on Jan. 15 of a burglary off Bass Harbor Road. This case is under investigation.
An officer responded to a residence on Seal Cove Road on Jan. 19 for a report of a dog digging under a resident’s fence to attack her ducks. The dog had left the scene by the time the officer arrived and was not located.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department requested on Sunday that an officer help them find a missing intoxicated man. The officer located the man on Bass Harbor Road, and he was taken to the police department.
Bar Harbor
A Ledgelawn Avenue resident was warned on Jan. 17 for plowing snow into the roadway.
A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bar Harbor resident Jesse MacDonnell was traveling southward on Eden Street on Jan. 19 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, striking a rock retaining wall and rock pillar before coming to rest in the driveway of the Cleftstone Manor. The Silverado was extensively damaged on its front end and undercarriage but the driver was unhurt. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Dispatch later spoke with Maine Department of Transportation about the state removing the granite bits of the pillar that was destroyed in the incident, and an MDOT employee said he would place it on the “high priority” list and deal with it the next day, according to the police log.
A grandmother reported on Friday that her 4-year-old grandson was missing in the woods. The child was found in the area and returned to the family.
Mount Desert
A 2011 Suzuki driven by Karlee Markovich of Southwest Harbor was heading northward on Route 102 on Jan. 18 when a large piece of ice came off a car that was heading southward and hit the Suzuki’s windshield on the passenger side, rendering it undriveable. The other vehicle is unknown at this time. The responding officer took the woman to work while Island Towing removed the Suzuki.
A Northeast Harbor man reported on Saturday that a dead deer was in his yard that had been killed by coyotes. The man was given permission to dispose of the remains.
Trenton
Sheriff's deputies responded to Trenton Jan. 19 for a vehicle off the roadway. As a result of an investigation, Kimberly Spratt, 49, of Trenton, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Tremont
On Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Mariah Reading, 28, of Tremont called to report that while driving on Harbor Drive earlier in the evening she had been involved in a car verse deer crash. Reading was driving southbound on Harbor Drive around 6 p.m. when a deer ran into the roadway. Reading was unable to to avoid the deer resulting in a crash causing reportable damage to the front bumper/grill of the 2018 Subaru Forester she was driving at the time of the incident. Reading was not injured in the crash and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.