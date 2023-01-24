Cops & Courts

SWH deer in ice

This deer was found stuck in the ice in Norwood Cove in Southwest Harbor the morning of Jan. 22. The Southwest Harbor Fire Department went to the scene with a water rescue crew and backup from the police department. The deer was eventually able to free itself and, though exhausted, walked across the ice and safely onto land.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SWH FIRE DEPT.

Southwest Harbor

