Cops & Courts

Southwest Harbor — An officer stopped a vehicle on Saturday for going 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Main Street. The driver was later identified as Dakota Hustus, 25, of Milford, who rapidly exited the vehicle along with his passenger, attempting to switch positions. Hustus failed to produce a driver’s license and initially gave the officer a false name. He was arrested and charged with exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and operating after suspension. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

On Jan. 31, an officer received a report of a driver operating their vehicle poorly and giving other drivers the middle finger.