Southwest Harbor — An officer stopped a vehicle on Saturday for going 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Main Street. The driver was later identified as Dakota Hustus, 25, of Milford, who rapidly exited the vehicle along with his passenger, attempting to switch positions. Hustus failed to produce a driver’s license and initially gave the officer a false name. He was arrested and charged with exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and operating after suspension. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
On Jan. 31, an officer received a report of a driver operating their vehicle poorly and giving other drivers the middle finger.
An officer responded to the laundromat at 101 Main St. on Feb. 2 for a medical emergency and stayed with the patient until emergency services arrived.
Following a traffic stop on Feb. 2, Donald Murphy, 66, of Tremont, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.
An officer took a report on Friday of a possible burglary at a Mount Desert residence. It was later determined that an animal had broken a window and caused some property damage.
Bar Harbor
A dog on the loose on West Street was reported on Jan. 31. An officer made contact with the dog’s owner, who said the dog must have jumped out of one of his house’s windows. The dog was returned to the owner.
Following a traffic stop on Feb. 1, Sara Alley, 37, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was booked into the Hancock County Jail.
On Feb. 1, Sophia Robinson, 23, was stopped on Route 102 in Town Hill for travelling 84 mph in a 30-mph zone. She was summonsed for criminal speed and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.
On Feb. 2, Sloan Murray, 36, of Bar Harbor, was taken into custody for multiple outstanding warrants, according to the police log.
An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at Hannaford on Friday. After an investigation, the officer issued a summons to Debra MacQuinn, 65, of Bar Harbor, for theft.
Dispatch received a couple reports on Friday of a cable in the roadway along State Highway 3 near the head of the island. Maine Department of Transportation was notified and removed the cable until a work crew could come out and cut down the damaged signage. An officer assisted with traffic control while the sign and cable were being removed.
Mount Desert
A report of suspicious activity was made on Feb. 1 at 11:30 p.m. Officers checked the area and found that the town’s wastewater crew was working in the area.
Tremont
Following a motor vehicle stop in Bass Harbor Feb. 2, Danielle Gray, 46, of Tremont, was charged with displaying false registration. Gray was issued a summons to appear in the Ellsworth District Court.
Two bicycles were reported stolen Friday from a shed in Tremont. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between late December of 2022 and late January.
Trenton
A Trenton business reported property damage Feb. 1 after a vehicle drove off from a gas pump. The driver was identified and the situation was addressed.