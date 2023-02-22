Southwest Harbor — An officer stopped a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation on Feb. 15, resulting in the officer confiscating marijuana from an underage (for marijuana) driver, who was warned for both the vehicle violations and the possession.
On Feb. 13, an officer met with a local woman who was being harassed by an unknown passerby while walking on Main Street. This case is under investigation.
Dispatch received a request on Feb. 15 for officers to be on the lookout for a man who was in crisis. An officer located the vehicle the man was driving and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop at first, but eventually did so on Clark Point Road, where he was taken into custody and brought to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The man was charged with failure to stop for a police officer, imprudent speed and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mount Desert
A Northeast Harbor resident reported a white van on Feb. 15 “just driving around.” An officer checked the area and found a van parked at the marina. The officer concluded that it was most likely workers waiting for the ferry to Cranberry.
Bar Harbor
On Feb. 16, a resident reported a burglary at their residence. This case is under investigation.
After receiving multiple reports of dogs at large on Sunday and officers being unable to locate the dogs, a picture of the dogs was posted on social media in an attempt to notify the owners.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Paul Boisvert, 47, of Mount Desert, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence. He was summonsed for multiple traffic infractions as well and taken to Hancock County Jail.
Trenton
McKenzie Young, 24, of Bar Harbor, was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze northbound on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton Feb. 16 when she slowed down for traffic. Perri Boles, 36, of Kennebunk, was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee behind McKenzie and didn’t see her slowing for traffic and his vehicle struck the back of her vehicle. There were no injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Tremont
The Department of Health and Human Services requested assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in checking on a family in Tremont on Friday.