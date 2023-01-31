Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor — Erin Young, 21, of New York, driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, was making a left-hand turn onto Holland Avenue on Sunday and hit bicyclist Michael Shaw, 58, of Bar Harbor. According to the police log, there was personal injury but no one was charged.

An unidentified white pickup truck on Jan. 24 had some snow and ice fly off it, which struck a 2020 GMC Terrain that was headed in the opposite direction on Route 102 in Bar Harbor. The Terrain’s driver was not hurt but the vehicle was damaged.