Bar Harbor — Erin Young, 21, of New York, driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, was making a left-hand turn onto Holland Avenue on Sunday and hit bicyclist Michael Shaw, 58, of Bar Harbor. According to the police log, there was personal injury but no one was charged.
An unidentified white pickup truck on Jan. 24 had some snow and ice fly off it, which struck a 2020 GMC Terrain that was headed in the opposite direction on Route 102 in Bar Harbor. The Terrain’s driver was not hurt but the vehicle was damaged.
An officer responded on Jan. 26 to a report of a structure fire in Bar Harbor. Once at the scene, the issue was found to be an electrical shortage and not a structure fire.
Sharon Sturm, 68, of Hancock, was driving a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek southward on State Highway 102 on Friday when she failed to maintain her lane of travel, went off the road to the right into the snow and hit a guardrail. Personal injury was noted in the police log, but no further information was given. The Crosstrek’s front end was reported to have extensive damage.
Found items this week that were turned into the police department that had not been claimed include a ring and a wallet found on Cottage Street on Jan. 26 and a single key found on the ground and a pair of eyeglasses on Friday.
Mount Desert
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Richard Palmer, 33, of Standish, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was later bailed from the police department.
Southwest Harbor
On Jan. 26, dispatch received a call about a person, possibly in Southwest Harbor, who had made suicidal statements in a chat room. The only information connecting the chats to Southwest Harbor was the IP address; no other information matched the town. After all attempts had been made to locate the person, the case was closed.
Dispatch received a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Seal Cove Road on Friday morning. An officer responded but was unable to locate the person or their truck, which was reported to be a white Ford pickup.
The police department received a report on Sunday of an intoxicated person walking on Main Street. It was found that the person was not drunk, but confused, and was given a ride home.
Trenton
On Jan. 23, deputies responded to a Trenton business after an owner reported a threatening complaint. After an investigation, an Ellsworth resident was warned for trespassing and no contact.