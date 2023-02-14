Bar Harbor
A resident reported on Feb. 9 that their rental property was being advertised by a scammer on Craigslist. The officer had the post flagged and offered the homeowner some suggestions.
The Bar Harbor Police Department received a possession of child pornography referral on Feb. 7 from the Maine Computer Crime Unit. This case is under investigation.
Officers responded to a downtown residence on Feb. 7 in reference to a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Holly Sprague-Hammond, 44, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening. She was taken to Hancock County Jail.
An officer on Feb. 8 located and arrested Casey Harmon, 35, of Bar Harbor, on an active arrest warrant. Harmon was taken to Hancock County Jil.
Officers responded on Feb. 8 to a report of a burglary at a Bar Harbor residence. This case is under investigation.
An officer responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Feb. 9 about a dump truck that was going “extremely slow” heading southbound on State Highway 3, according to the police log. The officer did not find the truck.
Southwest Harbor
An officer assisted the Ellsworth Police Department on Feb. 6 with looking for a local man who was wanted on charges of domestic violence. The subject was arrested in Ellsworth shortly after.
Dispatch received a complaint on Feb. 8 of suspicious activity on Rocky Pasture Lane. An officer made contact with the subjects of the complaint and discovered a possible national park rules violation that was investigated by the National Park Service.
An officer on routine patrol Sunday conducted a traffic stop on Lawler Lane. As a result of the stop and field sobriety tests, Chase P. Ripoll, 34, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence.
Mount Desert
An officer did a validation of theft of guns report on Feb. 7. Two of the guns were recovered and one is still missing, according to the police log.
An officer took a motor vehicle complaint on Feb. 9 of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus in Hall Quarry. The vehicle was not located.
