Southwest Harbor
The police department got a report on Aug. 21 that there were people on the beach at Cable Crossing who were lighting flames in lanterns and letting them go into the water. An officer went to speak with one of the people involved who said that their plan was to let the lit lanterns go, but then said that as soon as they lit the lantern, the whole thing just burned up. The person said that they picked up their mess and were leaving.
A resident called the police department on Aug. 21 to report an abandoned mountain bike that had been across from their house for weeks. Dispatch contacted the Highway Department, which was going to go pick up the bike the next day to be dropped off at the police station.
A local man called the police department on Aug. 22 to say that there were vehicles parked in the road on Herrick Road and that he was planning to come through soon towing a long trailer and he didn’t want to hit the vehicles. An officer went to the scene and vehicles that were parked too close to the intersection were moved.
The police department received a report on Aug. 23 of a local couple who were defrauded monetarily. This case is ongoing.
A report came into the station on Aug. 24 about a group of juveniles hiding in the bushes in front of Pemetic School. An officer went to the school and found the children and determined that no criminal conduct had taken place.
The police received a report on Friday of a new scam targeting the area’s elderly. Someone calls and claims to be from Apple saying they have $1,000 for them and would like to meet them at their bank.
A burglary took place at Norwood Cove Apartments on Friday. This case is under investigation.
The police department took a report on Friday of a hit-and-run incident on Bass Harbor Road. The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Jean C. Ringseisen, 72, of Southwest Harbor, who was located at his residence and charged with operating after suspension.
The police department received a report on Saturday of wire fraud involving an elderly resident who transferred thousands of dollars to someone claiming to be PayPal. This case is under investigation.
A directed patrol was conducted on Saturday at the intersections of Clark Point Road, High Road and Herrick Road after multiple complaints came in about vehicles failing to stop at the stop signs. Officers stopped two vehicles in 30 minutes and issued the drivers warnings for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Police were called on Sunday to a possible assault on Jodys Acres Road. Officers who responded found that an assault had occurred, but the victim did not want to press charges. The assailant was then issued criminal trespass and harassment notices. Bar Harbor/Mount Desert Police Department assisted.
Bar Harbor
A bar in town called the police on Aug. 22 because someone tried to use a fake ID and then called the bar to harass employees. The officer was not able to find the person or make contact by phone.
A backpack blower was found along the roadway on Knox Road on Aug. 23.
A report was made to the police on Aug. 23 of a woman sitting in the middle of the roadway, but an officer who went to check things out did not find anyone.
Witnesses on Aug. 23 said they saw a Sebego delivery truck, owned by Pine State Trading Co., backing up across the roadway on West Street and striking a propane line that was sticking out of the ground. The truck left the scene. Due to the small pipe, the reporting officer did not believe that the driver knew he hit the line. According to the police log, a small amount of propane leaked out prior to getting the propane tank shut off.
A 2022 Toyota was parked legally on Main Street facing south on Aug. 23. Witnesses said they saw a Cyr bus traveling southward on Main Street sideswipe the Toyota and keep on going. An officer located the bus and spoke with its driver, who said he was not aware that he had hit a vehicle. The owner of the Toyota came into the police department later in the day after coming back to his vehicle and seeing the damage.
Linda Gelardi, 56, of Clinton, Mass., was arrested on Aug. 23 on a failure to appear warrant. She was taken to Hancock County Jail. According to the police log, she was additionally charged with being a fugitive from justice.
A cruise ship tender boat on Aug. 24 was reported to have transited the harbor channel, causing a wake large enough to cause injury to other boaters in the area.
The police received a 911 call on Saturday about a vehicle that was all over the road, and which then struck a curb, blowing a tire. Jonathan Mullen, 50, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Griffin Costello-Sanders, 24, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.
Mount Desert
A child was taken by private vehicle to the hospital on Aug. 21 after a report was made to the police about a bicycle incident on Peabody Drive near Seal Harbor Beach.
An officer responded to a report on Aug. 23 about campers on Manchester Road in Northeast Harbor. The officer spoke with a man who claimed to have just been there to watch the sunrise. The man was told about camping not being allowed in non-designated camping areas.
An abandoned bicycle in the bushes on Cottage Street was reported on Friday. An officer picked the bike up and put it in the storage room at the police department.
An officer on Friday removed a traffic cone from the roadway that had been moved about 6 inches out into the road.
An officer on patrol on Saturday noticed a vehicle with its door open in a private driveway. After failing to contact someone at the home, the officer shut the door and left.