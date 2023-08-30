Cops & Courts

Southwest Harbor

The police department got a report on Aug. 21 that there were people on the beach at Cable Crossing who were lighting flames in lanterns and letting them go into the water. An officer went to speak with one of the people involved who said that their plan was to let the lit lanterns go, but then said that as soon as they lit the lantern, the whole thing just burned up. The person said that they picked up their mess and were leaving.