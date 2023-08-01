Curtis Wells, 83, of Tremont, driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Main Street in Somesville on July 25 failed to maintain his vehicle in the lane of travel and drifted into the oncoming lane, striking the rear of a 2023 Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound. Wells' vehicle continued in the northbound lane, striking a 2021 BMW SUV head on before coming to a stop. According to the police log, all three vehicles were towed due to disabling damage, and there were minor injuries, but no one was charged.
Acadia National Park requested help on July 24 with looking out for a vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run on Park Loop Road. The vehicle was not found.
An officer responded to a report on July 24 of a golf cart being operated on Sea Street but did not find the golf cart in question.
Mount Desert Island Hospital called the police on Saturday to report a woman had been bitten by her own dogs.
A bicyclist called the police on Saturday to report that someone had yelled at him.
Someone called the police on Sunday to report that they had put too much money into a roadside wood box. The police connected the caller with the wood box’s owner for assistance.
Bar Harbor
While traveling southbound on State Highway 102 in the area of Pat’s Way on July 24, Stephanie O’Brien, 49, of Mount Desert, operating a 2006 Dodge Durango, lost control of her vehicle and exited the roadway to the right, striking two telephone poles and a tree before coming to rest off the roadway. O’Brien suffered bruising from the seatbelt and mild scrapes on her hands from the airbag deployment. When an officer arrived, O’Brien was stuck inside the vehicle. A passerby stopped to assist and helped to pull O’Brien out. The vehicle was towed and O’Brien was taken to her home.
A pair of male juveniles stole a cell phone from another juvenile male on July 26 in Bar Harbor. The cell phone was later found ditched in the woodline and was returned to its owner.
Ray Gagne, 27, of Orrington, was summonsed on July 26 for criminal speed.
An officer stopped a vehicle on July 27 for operating erratically. The driver told the officer they were checking out a rainbow.
Donald Leroy, 60, of New York, was trying to pull his 2023 Kia Forte into the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound on State Highway 3 on July 27 when he missed the entrance and drove into a ditch. A passenger in the back seat was minorly injured and checked out by EMTs but refused to be taken to the hospital.
Trevor Alley, 29, of Otter Creek, was attempting to pass bicyclist David Szkutak, 66, of Mount Desert, on Friday at the State Highway 102 and Triangle Road intersection in Bar Harbor when, according to the police log, Szkutak abruptly turned in front of Alley’s 2004 Ford Escape at the intersection and Alley was unable to avoid striking Szkutak. Szkutak was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The crash was reconstructed by Ellsworth Police Department Sgt. Chad Wilmot. According to the police log, charges are pending.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Arielle Liakat, 31, of Seal Harbor, was summonsed for operating without a license.
Southwest Harbor
Following a traffic stop on July 25, Logan Hanson was summonsed for operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
The police department received a report on July 26 about a suspicious letter someone had received, supposedly from a local hotel. This case is currently under investigation.
Dispatch received a report on Friday of a man who had fallen into the roadway on Main Street. An officer located the man and determined that he was heavily intoxicated.
Tremont
Following a traffic stop on July 26, Brooke Damon, 35, of Ellsworth, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension. She was given a later date to appear at the Ellsworth District Court.