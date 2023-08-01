Cops & Courts

Mount Desert

Curtis Wells, 83, of Tremont, driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on Main Street in Somesville on July 25 failed to maintain his vehicle in the lane of travel and drifted into the oncoming lane, striking the rear of a 2023 Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound. Wells' vehicle continued in the northbound lane, striking a 2021 BMW SUV head on before coming to a stop. According to the police log, all three vehicles were towed due to disabling damage, and there were minor injuries, but no one was charged.