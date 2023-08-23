Cops & Courts

Southwest Harbor

It was reported to the police on Sunday that there was a handgun laying in the roadway on Seal Cove Road. An officer went to the area and spoke to a resident who said that he knew the man who was had just walked by the area, “acting suspicious.” The officer then went to speak with that individual, Justin Bent, 36, of Southwest Harbor, who was arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule W drug. Bent was taken to Hancock County Jail and was also placed on a probation hold.