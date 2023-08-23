Southwest Harbor
It was reported to the police on Sunday that there was a handgun laying in the roadway on Seal Cove Road. An officer went to the area and spoke to a resident who said that he knew the man who was had just walked by the area, “acting suspicious.” The officer then went to speak with that individual, Justin Bent, 36, of Southwest Harbor, who was arrested on a charge of possession of a schedule W drug. Bent was taken to Hancock County Jail and was also placed on a probation hold.
It was reported to the police department by numerous callers on Aug. 14 that there were gunshots in the area of Cable Crossing on Seawall Road. An officer went there and found an individual who was shooting. The person appeared to be more than 100 yards from a residence and it appeared that they were shooting in a safe direction, according to the police log. The officer told the shooter that it was OK to keep shooting as long as the safety measures that were explained to them were met.
Robert Cook, 41, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on Aug. 16 on an arrest warrant out of Hancock County District Court for failure to appear.
The police department was requested by the Maine State Police and Bar Harbor/Mount Desert police departments to go to Birchwood Apartments in Bass Harbor for a report of a family fight. Southwest Harbor police were the first on scene and located those involved. The parties were separated, with the assistance of Bar Harbor police. The investigation was handed over to the State Police when troopers arrived.
Dispatch received a report on Saturday of a disorderly, intoxicated woman at a Main Street restaurant. Police went to the scene and charged Karen Wilson, 50, of Columbia Falls with refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
A police officer received a report on Saturday from a Main Street store that there was an underage person there who had just tried to steal alcohol and had been caught. The underage person had left the store and police attempted to locate the minor but were unable to.
Bar Harbor
A tree fell onto the roadway in Bar Harbor on Aug. 14, hindering vehicle traffic. Police officers conducted traffic while a good Samaritan stopped with a chainsaw to remove the tree.
A motor vehicle crash occurred on Eagle Lake Road on Aug. 16. Phillip Steiner, 86, of Medford, Mass., operating a 2016 Toyota, was driving eastbound on Eagle Lake Road when Karen James, 49, of Bar Harbor, operating a 2013 Subaru, attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway and struck Steiner’s vehicle. According to the police log, no charges were filed.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 17, Cesar Peralta, 41, of Trenton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was released on bail.
An officer helped the Bar Harbor Fire Department on Aug. 17 with a report of someone who had fallen from their scooter around Highbrook Road. The individual sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for treatment.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Coby Dangler, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was given a summons to appear in court.
Timothy Lewis, 21, of Sangerville, operating a grey Toyota eastward along Mount Desert Street, made contact with a juvenile male bicyclist in a crosswalk. The juvenile got minorly injured.
A man reported to the police on Friday that items he ordered online were not delivered to Bar Harbor. He was advised to contact the seller.
Gwendolyn Joy, 25, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Saturday on charges of operating under the influence and criminal speed.
Misty Shepard, 48, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on Saturday for operating an unregistered vehicle.
An intoxicated driver was reported on Saturday. An officer located the vehicle in Mount Desert and, following an investigation, Alexandra Blain, 34, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and taken to Hancock County Jail.
Following an investigation into a rear-end collision on Eden Street on Saturday, Robin Welliver, 66, of Chesapeake, Va., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
The police department took a report on Sunday of an Acadia GEM electric vehicle on the Shore Path near Wayman Lane. The vehicle was gone prior to the officer’s arrival.
A person reported on Sunday a leak in the public restroom on Newport Drive. An officer checked on it and called the Bar Harbor Highway Division supervisor, who then sent a plumber.
Mount Desert
An officer observed a man drinking a beer while walking down the road in Mount Desert on Aug. 17. The man was warned for drinking in public and was given a ride to his destination.
An officer gave a person a battery pack on Aug. 17 in an effort to start their outboard motor, but the motor was “not able to be brought to life.”
An officer was told on Friday that a construction company’s equipment was blocking a public access way/sidewalk. The officer spoke with company employees and told them that the equipment had to be moved as soon as possible.
The police department took a report on Friday of children riding their bikes in an unsafe manner in the area of the Main Street/Summit Road intersection of Northeast Harbor. The incident was documented and communicated to the patrol staff so that the area can be monitored more frequently.
Scott Mitchell, 62, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed on Sunday for operating without a license and towing an unregistered trailer. He was warned for multiple other traffic violations as well, according to the police log.
Tremont
A Bar Harbor police officer assisted the Maine State Police on Aug. 17 with a domestic disturbance call in Tremont. The officer secured the scene until the State Police could arrive to complete an investigation.