Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor — While on patrol on Saturday, an officer saw two tents at the Park Street baseball fields in town. The officer spoke with the tents’ occupants and made them aware of the town ordinance prohibiting camping in unauthorized spots and moved them along.

Following a traffic stop on Aug. 7, Stephanie Prokop, 34, of Ottawa, Canada, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.