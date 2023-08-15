Bar Harbor — While on patrol on Saturday, an officer saw two tents at the Park Street baseball fields in town. The officer spoke with the tents’ occupants and made them aware of the town ordinance prohibiting camping in unauthorized spots and moved them along.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 7, Stephanie Prokop, 34, of Ottawa, Canada, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
An officer responded to a panic alarm at a local business on Aug. 8 over a dispute about services and the customer being asked to leave. The customer had left the business without incident by the time the officer arrived.
Lloyd Taylor, 31, of Bar Harbor, following an investigation into a rear-ending incident on State Highway 3 on Aug. 7, was summonsed for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
An officer was advised on Aug. 9 about a person protesting near a business in Bar Harbor. After arriving on scene and speaking with an employee of the establishment, it was determined that the protester was not violating any laws and that they were exercising their First Amendment Rights.
Stephen Merritt, 49, of Ellsworth, was arrested on Aug. 10 on a charge of operating without a license. He was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date, then released.
On Aug. 10, a delayed report of an assault was made in Bar Harbor. Following an investigation, Jennifer Raess, 50, of Pennsylvania, was summonsed for assault.
An officer responded to a report on Aug. 10 of gunshots in town and found people setting off fireworks. They were asked to stop.
An officer took a report on Aug. 10 of fireworks going off in town. The fireworks were determined to be coming from a wedding. The wedding party was advised of the town ordinance against fireworks and asked not to continue.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 10, Kylie Tozier, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
An officer took a report of a missing child in Bar Harbor on Friday. The child was found within five minutes and returned to her parents.
Mount Desert
A Mount Desert employee reported damage to the village green on Aug. 8 by someone using chemicals to clean a sail or tarp.
A rigid-hulled inflatable boat washed up on the rocks at the Cliffton town dock on Aug. 8. The raft’s owner was contacted and came and moved this boat.
A man was arrested on Aug. 9 for operating under the influence but after further investigation was released and warned for multiple traffic infractions.
Southwest Harbor
An officer responded to Forest Avenue on Aug. 8 for a report of people fighting. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with involved parties and Aiden Coombs, 19, of Blue Hill, was arrested for violating conditions of release and violating a no-contact condition.
The police department received a complaint on Aug. 10 that there was a boat in Dysart’s Marina that was making a lot of noise and that they had been asked to quiet down and they did not. An officer responded and spoke with an individual and warned them about the noise levels.
On Aug. 12 at approximately 4:30 a.m., dispatch received a noise complaint of a loud party around the Fernald Point Road and Main Street intersection. An officer responded and warned the renters for disorderly conduct.
A resident called the police on Sunday to report that a neighbor had dumped trash on their porch. An officer responded and spoke with both parties and warned them to leave each other alone.