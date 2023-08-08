Bar Harbor — On Aug. 3, a local restaurant reported a dine and dash. On Aug. 5, Trevon Miller of Lawton, Okla., was summonsed for theft of services.
The police department got a report on July 31 of some graffiti near Park Street.
A pedestrian called the police on July 31 to report that a tractor trailer had struck multiple vehicles on West Street. Officers met with the caller and checked the street but did not find any damaged vehicles.
A Lamoine woman called the police on July 31 to report that she had lost her Vespa keys in the downtown area.
A caller reported on July 31 that their scooter that had been left unlocked at a bicycle rack two weeks prior had been stolen.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 1, Isabella Murphy, 21, of Mount Desert, was issued a civil traffic summons for operating after suspension.
A vehicle traveling westward on Indian Point Road on Aug. 1 hit a lobster trap that was in the roadway. An officer went to the area that the driver said they had hit the trap and found it, thus being able to identify its owner. The trap’s owner was contacted and agreed to handle the damage done to the vehicle.
A complaint of illegal shellfish harvesting was investigated on Aug. 1, resulting in warnings being issued and a small amount of soft shell clams being reseeded into the clam flat.
Joshua Forcier, 44, of Trenton, was arrested on Aug. 2 on an active arrest warrant for aggravated forgery.
Jasmine Jones, 18, of Herriman, Utah, was summonsed on Aug. 2 for operating without a license.
A man came into the police station on Aug. 2 to report a lost leaf blower.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 3, James Beyor, 77, of Swan’s Island, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 3, Adam Bradshaw, 24, of Ellsworth, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
Aaron Higgins, 39, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on a failure to appear warrant.
Mount Desert
An officer responded to a vehicle on Aug. 1 that had driven up on a coping stone on Manchester Road. There did not appear to be any damage to the vehicle or stones and a tow truck was able to get the vehicle off the stone.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 1, Cecily C. Belford, 55, of New York, N.Y., and Northeast Harbor, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
An officer responded to a report of a dinghy having been stolen in the area of Somes Sound. It was later determined that a passerby had taken the dinghy, believing it to have been abandoned, to Northeast Harbor Marina.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Anna Barry, 28, of New Haven, Conn., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
An officer responded to Peabody Drive in Northeast Harbor on Sunday for a report of a vehicle off the road. Following an investigation, Shawn Bergman, 45, of Kalispell, Mont., was summonsed and released on a charge of operating without a license.
Southwest Harbor
Michael Tibbetts, age 39, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Ellsworth for theft on Aug. 1 and was taken to Hancock County Jail.
On Aug. 1, an officer responded to a report of an active domestic at a local housing complex. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with both parties and identified Sean Merchant, 50, of Southwest Harbor, as the predominant aggressor. Merchant was arrested on a charge of domestic aggravated assault charge and taken to Hancock County Jail.
The police department received a report on Saturday of an injured cat on the side of Main Street but the cat was dead by the time an officer arrived.
Trenton
Bar Harbor officers responded to assist Maine State Police on Aug. 1 on State Highway 3 Thompson Island in Trenton for a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash. Also assisting were Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Trenton fire departments, Acadia National Park rangers and Northern Lights Ambulance.
Officers responded to the area of the Oak Point Road in Trenton on Friday for a report of a truck being operated erratically by an elderly man. Officers found the vehicle after it had gone off the road and had gotten stuck in the front yard of a residence. The driver was suffering from several medical issues and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.
Tremont
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Tina Lewis, 43, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for operating after registration was suspended. Lewis was given a date to appear at the Hancock County District Court.