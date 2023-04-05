Southwest Harbor
Lieutenant Mike Miller retired on Friday after a 36-year career in law enforcement for Southwest Harbor and Mount Desert. Officer Franklin Burke was then sworn in as lieutenant.
A concerned citizen called the police March 29 to report that a skiff had come loose and washed ashore on Apple Lane between Dysart’s Marina and the sewage treatment plant. An officer responded and found the boat had been tied to the wharf. The search for the owner is ongoing.
Maine State Police requested that an officer respond to Birchwood Lane MDI Housing for a family fight March 30. An officer responded, separated the parties and assisted the state police until cleared to leave.
Bar Harbor
Following a traffic stop on March 27, William DeSantis, 30, of Orland, was issued a summons for criminal speed.
A Bar Harbor police officer and the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a downtown business March 29 for a report of a structure fire. The fire and smoke were coming from an open burn pit at the front of the business and the structure was not involved. Fire department personnel spoke with the business owners and extinguished the fire in the burn pit.
Officers responded on March 29 to a report of a person walking in the middle of the road on State Highway 3 near The Tarn.
An unattended brush fire at the end of a driveway was reported on Friday, along with some reports of “yelling and cursing,” according to the police log. The Bar Harbor fire and police departments responded to put the fire out, and officers spoke to the parties who were yelling. The argument was verbal only.
An officer conducted a “Fill the Cruiser” detail at Bar Harbor Hannaford’s on Saturday.
A Bar Harbor resident reported on Saturday that a neighbor had backed into his fence with their vehicle, causing some damage to the fence.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Ashlee Piskura, 28, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence. She was booked into the Hancock County Jail.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Ryan Miller, 40, of Burnham, was summonsed for operating without a license and operating after suspension.
Mount Desert
An officer responded to a report on March 29 of someone who had made potentially suicidal statements. The officer met with the person who did not appear to be a threat to themselves or others. The officer gave contact information for local services.
Tremont
Following a traffic stop on Bernard Road March 28, Todd Lear, 51, of Tremont, was issued a civil summons for operating an ATV on a public way. Later that evening, Lear was arrested on a probation violation and taken to Hancock County Jail.
A sheriff's deputy arrested Donald Murphy, 66, of Tremont, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Murphy was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Trenton
On Sunday morning, a Trenton man driving a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound on the Oak Point Road could not avoid a group of deer that ran into the roadway, striking two of them in the travel lane. The driver was unhurt and could drive the truck from the scene.
Swan's Island
Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Morang conducted a two-day patrol detail on Swan's Island March 27-28.