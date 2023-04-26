Southwest Harbor
An officer responded to a Seawall Road residence on Friday for a report of a chimney fire in a home with an elderly woman inside.
An officer assisted the Southwest Harbor Fire Department on Saturday with a chimney fire on Salem Towne Road.
The police department received a report on Saturday that a woman had been assaulted outside her apartment. This case is under investigation.
An officer responded Sunday to the Corner Market on Main Street after it was reported that a woman may have used illegal drugs in the bathroom. The woman was found and warned not to return to the market, although no drugs were found.
Bar Harbor
A noise complaint was made in Bar Harbor on April 17 that was determined to be a garbage truck and not a violation of the town’s noise ordinance.
A Bar Harbor business reported a burglary on April 18. This incident is under investigation.
Officers responded to a personal injury crash on April 18 on Eden Street. Joyce Fortier-King, 71, of Franklin, was traveling in a 2017 Subaru southward heading into Bar Harbor and crossed the centerline, striking a 2023 Audi driven by Heather Dunbar, 64, of Jackson, S.C. The Subaru spun in the roadway and came to rest on the sidewalk. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and the police log noted personal injury to both operators.
The police department took a report on April 18 of low-hanging wires on School Street. Versant Power was notified.
The police department received a complaint of an intoxicated person driving on Main Street in Bar Harbor on April 20. Following an investigation, Edwin D. Peake, 56, of Mount Desert, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, one prior, and operating without a license in violation of condition of release. He was bailed from the Bar Harbor Police Department.
A vehicle stuck on the sand bar was reported on April 20. A good Samaritan had helped pull the vehicle free prior to an officer’s arrival.
A 2017 Subaru Legacy operated by Collin Robinson, 22, of Tremont, was traveling southbound on Indian Point Road in Mount Desert on April 20 when, according to the police log, Robinson fell asleep at the wheel and went off the road and struck a tree. Robinson was not injured but the Subaru was towed from the scene and is being considered a total loss.
Jakob Gregory, 22, no town listed, was issued a uniform summons and complaint on Saturday for unlawful possession of heroin greater than 200 mg. There was also an active arrest warrant for Gregory.
Mount Desert
A Seal Harbor resident called the police on April 19 to report a man hitchhiking. She was concerned that the man was not moving along. An officer patrolled the area but did not see anyone hitchhiking.
A mail carrier was bitten by a dog on April 19.
An officer conducted traffic control on State Highway 102 on Sunday while agencies attended to a wildfire near St. Saveur Mountain.
Trenton
After an investigation stemming from a report of a burglary at a business in Trenton in March, Jacob Russell, 38, of Southwest Harbor, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.
Nathan Young, 60, of Bar Harbor, was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup northward on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton on April 23. Young was slowing for a traffic light when he was hit from behind by a 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by a 17-year-old. There were no injuries, but the Subaru had to be towed from the scene. The pickup truck sustained damage to its rear but was able to be driven after the crash.
Swan’s Island
A Swan’s Island man called the police April 20 to report the theft of his 1983 Honda 125S three-wheeler. The following day, while working on Swan’s Island, a sheriff’s deputy got more information about the theft. The investigation is ongoing.