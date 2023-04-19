Cops & Courts

Main Street Motel damage

The Main Street Motel in Bar Harbor was damaged by a vehicle last week. Charges have been filed.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

Bar Harbor

Yohann A. Edwards, 36, of Bar Harbor, was charged on Sunday for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle after colliding with the side of Main Street Motel in Bar Harbor while parking in a marked stall.