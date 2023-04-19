Bar Harbor
Yohann A. Edwards, 36, of Bar Harbor, was charged on Sunday for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle after colliding with the side of Main Street Motel in Bar Harbor while parking in a marked stall.
Following a traffic stop on April 11, Kayla Conley, 28, of Ellsworth, was summonsed for operating after suspension.
An officer reported picking up some drug paraphernalia by the side of the road on April 12.
An officer took a complaint on April 13 of an erratic driver who was crossing the boundary lines and going varying speeds. The officer stopped the vehicle and logged that the driver was tired from working all day and showed no signs of impairment.
An email was forwarded to the police department on Friday regarding an oyster pen that had washed ashore in the Northwest Cove area.
Officers assisted Acadia National Park rangers on Friday with a fatal accident at Otter Cliff.
A vehicle got stuck in the sand on Saturday at the entrance of Bar Island. Acadia Towing was called to get it unstuck.
An officer took a report of speeding vehicles on Sunday on State Highway 3 near Schoolhouse Hill. He conducted RADAR/LiDAR enforcement in that area and initiated five traffic stops for various infractions. Multiple warnings were given for speed, expired inspections and expired registrations.
Mount Desert
A resident called the police on April 11 to report losing a leaf blower.
An officer spoke with a resident on April 11 about an ongoing trespassing issue at a Pretty Marsh property.
An officer helped a man jumpstart his truck at the Northeast Harbor Marina on April 12.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Brent Hutchins, 46, of Hancock, was summonsed for attaching false plates to a motor vehicle.
Ashlee Piskura, 28, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on Sunday on charges of operating under the influence, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and violation of conditions of release. She was booked into Hancock County Jail.
Southwest Harbor
From April 11-17, the police department responded to three reports of five different loose dogs. All the dogs were eventually reunited with their owners.
A citizen called the police April 12 to report a vehicle driving erratically on Bass Harbor Road. The vehicle was located and stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Tremont Road. As a result of the stop, Mariah Pronovost, 45, of Southwest Harbor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and taken to Hancock County Jail.
An officer assisted the Mount Desert Police Department on Sunday with finding a vehicle and person who was ultimately arrested on multiple charges.
Trenton
David Keans of Ellsworth was driving a 2022 Ford SUV southbound on Route 3 in Trenton on April 13 when a deer entered the roadway and struck the vehicle. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
As a result of a traffic stop in Trenton on Saturday, Staci Michaud, 35, of Limestone, was charged with operating after suspension and was given a court date in June.