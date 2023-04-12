Southwest Harbor
The postmaster for the Southwest Harbor post office called the police on Friday to report a young child who had been chasing after a large postal truck when it dropped off mail.
An officer on April 6 warned a Tremont resident who frequently calls the Southwest Harbor Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies with frivolous complaints to not call the police department unless there is a legitimate emergency.
Justine Bent of Southwest Harbor was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant out of Ellsworth Unified Court. A probation hold was also placed.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Zachary B. Fitzgerald of Bernard was arrested on a warrant out of the Ellsworth District Court for failure to appear and on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs (marijuana).
Bar Harbor
Following a traffic stop on April 3, Larry King Jr. was summonsed for operating after suspension.
Following a traffic stop on April 3, Amber Betts, 24, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
Dispatch received a report on April 4 of vandalism to national park property. The matter was referred to the National Park Service for follow-up.
A resident reported on April 5 that a large propane tank was missing from their residence. It was determined that it was most likely missing due to repossession over a billing issue.
As a result of a traffic stop in Bar Harbor on April 5, Elizabeth Wood, 66, of Lamoine was summonsed for operating after suspension.
Sarah Standridge, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant and taken to Hancock County Jail.
Mount Desert
A man came into the Mount Desert Police Department on April 5 to request that officers open the gate to the Loop Road so that he could gain access to the Fish Shack. He was referred to staff at Acadia National Park.
A juvenile driver from Bass Harbor was traveling southbound on Indian Point Road on April 6 in a 2015 Toyota Prius when they failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The driver attempted to negotiate a left-hand turn but left the roadway on the right, striking a ditch and overturning the vehicle. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. The police log noted minor personal injury to the driver and that the Prius was towed due to disabling damage.
Tremont
As a result of a traffic stop on Harbor Drive on Saturday, Leeman Hodgdon, 41, of Tremont, was charged on a count of operating a motor vehicle after suspension. Leeman was issued a summons to appear at Ellsworth District Court.
Trenton
A deputy received a motor vehicle complaint on April 6 about a pickup truck being operated erratically on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. The vehicle and its operator were also involved in a disorderly conduct complaint that was reported around the same time. After an investigation, an Orland man was issued a warning for disorderly conduct.