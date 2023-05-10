On May 1, the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office referred a Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) case involving an overdose of a one-year-old child on Forest Avenue. This case was already open and being actively investigated by the Southwest Harbor Police Department at the time of the District Attorney’s referral to DHHS. The child received medical attention and recovered.
On May 2, Police Chief John Hall received a report from the Pemetic School that school staff had found a naked 2 to 3-year-old child on the playground. No parent was in the area. After Hall’s response, the child was returned to her parent.
Lt. Franklin Burke received a report of a child chasing after a mail truck on May 3 trying to hang off the back while the truck was in motion.
A person reported that the IRS had accidentally deposited someone else’s tax refund into his account on May 1. He advised the IRS and his bank and needed a police report to that effect. The bank and IRS will correct the problem.
Bar Harbor
Pursuant to a traffic stop, Timothy Haberern, 37, of Bar Harbor was cited for operating without a license. He was also cited and warned for multiple traffic infractions.
An officer responded to the area of Norway Drive to a report of gunshots on May 2. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the source.
On May 3, two people were warned for disorderly conduct, following a non-physical confrontation resulting from a road rage incident in Bar Harbor.
An officer warned two individuals for disorderly conduct on Main St. in Bar Harbor on May 3, following a report of them being intoxicated and bothering a local business’s staff.
Members of the department helped to execute search warrants for multiple locations in Bar Harbor on May 3 and 4. As a result several items were seized from the properties as evidence.
In coordination with U.S. Customs & Border Protection, an officer arrested Darrell Firestone, 40, of Gadsden, Ala. on May 3 and charged him with being a fugitive from justice. He was booked into the Hancock County Jail where he is being held without bond, awaiting extradition to Alabama.
On May 7, officers took a complaint of an Acadia GEM vehicle on the Eagle Lake Road near Eagle Lake holding up traffic by driving too slow. The officer located the vehicle and stopped it, and a representative of the company arrived and escorted it into the park.
Mount Desert
On May 2, police were called to assist with a missing elderly male in Mount Desert. After a combined, multi-agency search, the man was found. He was checked by medics on scene and released to the care of his family. The Bar Harbor / Mount Desert Police Department was assisted by the Maine State Warden Service, Hancock County Sheriffs Office K9, Maine State Police, Acadia National Park Police, Mount Desert Fire Department and the Bar Harbor Fire Department.
An officer served a subpoena to a business in Mount Desert on May 5.
Tremont
A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy located and arrested Morgan Black, 43, of Tremont on an arrest warrant on May 9. Black was transported to the Hancock County Jail.