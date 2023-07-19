Cops & Courts

BAR HARBOR— Two men, including one from Bar Harbor, have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a co-worker at a Lamoine residence Friday night, said Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The victim, Spencer Trott, 37, who had been staying at a Stolt Road residence, suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, Moss said. Detective Greg Mitchell located Trott on the side of Bayside Road in Ellsworth at 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

