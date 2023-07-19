BAR HARBOR— Two men, including one from Bar Harbor, have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a co-worker at a Lamoine residence Friday night, said Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.
The victim, Spencer Trott, 37, who had been staying at a Stolt Road residence, suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, Moss said. Detective Greg Mitchell located Trott on the side of Bayside Road in Ellsworth at 2:33 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.
Police arrested Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor and 30-year-old Duncan Haass of Lamoine, each on one count of attempted murder, Moss said. Both are being held at the Hancock County Jail pending bail.
A witness to the alleged shooting told police that Trott had been working as a sternman for Haass.
The Hancock County Regional Communications Center had gotten a 911 call from a Lamoine resident who recalled hearing two gunshots then witnessing Haass and Dubrovsky load a body into the back of a pickup truck and then drive away, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
It isn’t clear how Trott ended up on the side of the Ellsworth roadway after allegedly being loaded into the back of the truck. Moss declined to elaborate on that detail, stating that it was part of the investigation.
Maine State Police Detective Dana Austin was alerted to the shooting just before 10 p.m. on July 14 when Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Jacob Day called for help at the scene.
At 11:28 p.m., Haass showed up at the Sheriff’s Office. “I attempted to interview Duncan, but Duncan requested a lawyer, so I ended the interview with him,” Austin stated.
Seventeen minutes later, just before midnight on the 14th, Dubrovsky had been taken into custody at his Bar Harbor residence, the affidavit stated.
“Lt. Day explained that Dimitry appeared to be cleaning out the back of his 2010, green in color, Toyota Tacoma pickup truck … when he was taken into custody,” Austin stated in the affidavit. Dubrovsky was taken to the Troop J barracks in Ellsworth.
Detective Hunter Cotton went to Dubrovsky’s driveway where he noticed “a strong smell of bleach” from the bed of the truck and a trail of water coming from underneath the truck across the driveway, the affidavit stated. The bed contained a piece of orange rope and a red brown stain, according to the affidavit.
Austin interviewed the property owner of 21 Stolt Road, Jason McMillan, at 1:50 a.m. on July 15. McMillan advised that Haass had introduced Trott to him and asked if Trott could rent his cabin for a month. “Duncan, Dimitry and Spencer (Trott) all work together,” Austin stated.
At 8:03 p.m. on July 14, Haass allegedly called McMillan and told him to turn off his cameras and stay inside, Austin stated. Haass and Dubrovsky arrived in Dubrovsky’s pickup truck.
“Both men exited the pickup and walked over towards the cabin,” Austin stated in the affidavit. “He heard a gunshot and approximately 30 seconds later he heard another gunshot. He heard Dimitry yelling. He walked outside after the second gunshot. When he got outside, he saw Dimitry moving the body. Dimitry and Duncan told him to go back inside. He watched Dimitry put Spencer into the back of Dimitry’s pickup. Spencer was restrained with black rope.”
Both Dubrovsky and Haass appeared before Judge Terrence Harrigan via Zoom on Monday.
Hancock County Assistant District Attorney Delwyn Webster, with District Attorney Bob Granger at his side, requested $1 million cash bail be set for both Dubrovsky and Haass with no third-party bail assistance or surety allowed.
Webster cited the bail request as “based on the extremely disturbing facts in this case as alleged in the affidavit.”
“The victim was allegedly shot and removed from his residence by the defendants in a clear attempt to kill him and dispose of him,” Webster told the judge.
Harrigan disagreed with the request and stated he’d never heard of a $1 million bail being set in Maine. Bail for Dubrovsky, who was also charged with elevated aggravated assault and violating conditions of his release, was set at $350,000 cash.
However, Dubrovsky has a pending criminal matter and the judge ordered him held without bail on that count.
Dubrovsky is still on bail for an August 2021 charge of aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies alleged that Dubrovsky was one of four fishermen en route to work at 4 a.m. that August day when the fishermen were involved in a road rage incident involving another vehicle. Deputies said during the encounter, Dubrovsky “exited his vehicle and fired four rounds from his handgun, striking the front passenger side tire of the other vehicle involved.”
Ellsworth attorney Will Ashe represents Dubrovsky and argued for $50,000 cash bail. “He’s 29,” said Ashe. “He’s lived in Maine for over 20 years. He has no other criminal history.”
“We don’t believe he’s a threat to the integrity of the process,” Ashe said, adding that “this is a significantly overcharged event. The facts could support this was an accident.”
Ellsworth attorney William Blaisdell IV represented Haass for the initial hearing Monday but said Haass will likely be retaining Walter McKee of Augusta.
“One million [dollars] bail is a ridiculous amount given my client’s alleged involvement,” Blaisdell said. “He was an accomplice at best.”
The attorney said Haass has no prior record and is a Maine Maritime Academy graduate and owns his own lobster boat.
Bail for Haass, who was also charged with elevated aggravated assault, was set at $250,000 cash.
The two defendants are due back in court on Dec. 14.