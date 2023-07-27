BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man appeared in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing after he was arrested on charges of possession of and dissemination of sexually explicit materials of a minor under the age of 12.
An investigation by Bar Harbor police led to the arrest of 36-year-old Marko Desimirovic on July 25, after which he was brought to Hancock County Jail, where he is currently being held.
Desimirovic, who is a Serbian national, did not enter a plea at his initial court appearance. Dissemination of sexually explicit materials is a Class B felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years and $10,000 in fines, according to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Possession of sexually explicit materials is a Class C felony, which can result in a prison sentence of up to five years and $5,000 in fines.
Desimirovic’s bail was set at $50,000 cash, with the conditions that he must surrender his passport and stay within the state of Maine. He was also prohibited from using the internet for any purposes and from having any contact with persons under the age of 18. He is due back in court for a dispositional conference on Nov. 16.
The court questioned Desimirovic’s ties to the area due to his foreign citizenship and considered him to be a flight risk. Desimirovic’s legal counsel said that he intends on seeking aid from the Serbian embassy and that he plans to return to Serbia in the fall.
The investigation into Desimirovic’s alleged activities that led to his arrest began last year. According to the incident report on file at the Hancock County Courthouse, Google flagged suspicious activity on Desimirovic’s account and alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted Internet Crimes Against Children in August of 2022.
Nicole Denis of the Maine Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Desimirovic’s internet activity on Sept. 14, 2022, during which it was discovered that 497 videos or pictures depicting child pornography were downloaded using Desimirovic’s account.
The investigation was turned over to Bar Harbor police officer Amie Torrey who obtained a search warrant on Nov. 23, 2022, but was not able to execute the warrant before Desimirovic left the country and returned to Serbia. Desimirovic is a permanent U.S. resident with a green card. When he is staying in the U.S., Desimirovic lives at his seasonal residences in Bar Harbor and Florida.
After waiting for Desimirovic to return to Bar Harbor this year, Officer Torrey, Lt. Kevin Edgecomb and Officer Theodore Cake of the Bar Harbor Police Department executed the search warrant on July 25, 2023. The officers were joined by Special Agents Glenn Lang and Chris Crawford and Forensic Analyst Victoria Brennan of the Computer Crimes Unit.
After entering Desimirovic’s apartment, police brought him to the station for questioning, where, according to the report, he admitted to viewing and downloading pornographic materials showing children as young as 6 or 7 years old.
The report notes that several times throughout Desimirovic’s interview with police, he insisted that he had never engaged in any activity with minors and did not plan to. He also told police that none of the girlfriends he has had were minors.
“I wasn’t having conversations with these people or anything,” Desimirovic said to police, according to the report.
During his discussion with police, Desimirovic insisted that he did not upload any of the explicit materials that were in his possession and that he only downloaded them from online sources.
Desimirovic admitted to downloading more than 2,000 images or videos depicting child pornography, according to the report. He also admitted to downloading child pornography at his Florida residence and his home in Serbia.
Police took Desimirovic’s phone and laptop, both of which contained illicit materials, for further investigation.