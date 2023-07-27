Cops & Courts

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man appeared in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing after he was arrested on charges of possession of and dissemination of sexually explicit materials of a minor under the age of 12.

An investigation by Bar Harbor police led to the arrest of 36-year-old Marko Desimirovic on July 25, after which he was brought to Hancock County Jail, where he is currently being held.