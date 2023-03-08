ELLSWORTH — A Bar Harbor man pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated domestic violence assault for strangling his ex-wife during an argument at the couple’s Orland residence Nov. 6, 2018, while the couple were still in the middle of divorce proceedings.
The hearing was held Feb. 6 in Hancock County Superior Court before Justice Robert Murray.
Thomas O. Alley, 59, also pleaded no contest, or nolo contendre, to a host of other charges including domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal restraint with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a report of a crime.
Bangor attorney Jeffrey Silverstein represented Alley.
Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples said that Alley had stopped at the Orland residence to pick up a piece of hunting gear and the couple had agreed to talk a bit at the kitchen table.
“The conversation was about the divorce, which was litigious,” Staples said. At one point, the victim said they had better leave the discussion to their attorneys and the court, at which point Alley got up and grabbed the woman around the neck and strangled her. “The victim lost consciousness. She remembered waking up on the floor.”
Staples said the woman recalled feeling “giddy,” which is a symptom of strangulation. She saw the defendant walking around the house.
“I believe he helped her up but had a gun out and pointed it at her to go upstairs,” Staples said. “He essentially kept her in the bedroom for a number of hours.”
Eventually, the woman was able to calm Alley, who then left.
The woman drove to the Bucksport police station, where Sgt. Brian Archer of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office met her to do an interview.
Staples told Justice Murray that the victim in the case decided not to participate in the plea hearing but does want to attend the sentencing hearing, a date for which has not yet been set.
The woman has a pending civil suit against Alley.
“She was not fond of the defendant’s plea of no contest,” Staples said. “It is Mr. Alley’s right to enter a nolo plea, according to Maine rules. I think it's safe to say she’s not really happy with the result here, but I think a lot of it is stemming from civil things in the background.”
“She thought this was an attempted murder case, which we did not,” the prosecutor said.
Murray accepted Alley’s pleas of no contest and found Alley guilty.
Staples said a forensic nurse and a physician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bangor had documented numerous injuries consistent with strangulation.
Chief Deputy Corey Bagley also met with the victim and documented evidence of the assault.
The case had been scheduled for trial on Monday but changed to a plea arrangement.
“ln the weeks leading up to trial, over 40 pretrial motions were filed by the state and defendant, and in the beginning of February 2023, the defendant for the first time during the four years the case had been pending gave notice of his intent to assert an alibi defense that he was in Bar Harbor at the time of the assault,” said District Attorney Bob Granger. “The Court denied the state's motion to continue the case to allow time for police and prosecutors to investigate the alibi.
"ln a coordinated effort between the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the Maine State Police Crime Lab and the Hancock County District Attorney's Office, law enforcement was able to secure the defendant's cell phone records and related cell tower records for the date of the attack, which placed the defendant's cell phone in the vicinity of the victim's Orland home at the same time of the incident.”
"This plea was the result of a great deal of hard work by law enforcement and ADA Staples," Granger said. "l am impressed with the speed by which law enforcement was able to secure the phone records and pinpoint the defendant's phone near the victim's home at the time of the attack."
The State Police Crime Lab was able to show the defendant's phone connecting to various cell towers along his travel route from Bar Harbor to Orland, with the defendant's phone connecting with two separate cell towers in Orland.
"l truly believe this evidence convinced the defendant that a plea was likely his best option," Granger said.