Cops & Courts

John Holdsworth

John Holdsworth

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HANCOCK COUNTY JAIL

ELLSWORTH — John Holdsworth, 31, of Hancock, appeared in Ellsworth District Court via Zoom on Friday for a bail hearing. He was arrested after turning himself in on July 27 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins on June 10.

According to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the victim died of blunt force trauma. She was found at 11:37 a.m. on June 11 when a passerby spotted her body in a ditch.