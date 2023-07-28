ELLSWORTH — John Holdsworth, 31, of Hancock, appeared in Ellsworth District Court via Zoom on Friday for a bail hearing. He was arrested after turning himself in on July 27 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins on June 10.
According to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, the victim died of blunt force trauma. She was found at 11:37 a.m. on June 11 when a passerby spotted her body in a ditch.
Holdsworth has been charged by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North. He has been held in the Hancock County Jail since his arrest.
Holdsworth, who was represented by attorney Robert Van Horn, did not enter a plea at this initial court hearing. Manslaughter is a class A felony that can result in a prison sentence of up to 30 years and fines of up to $25,000.
Judge Andrew Robinson set Holdsworth's bail at $10,000 cash. He is due back in court on Nov.16 for a dispositional conference.
Carly Reger, representing the District Attorney's Office, initially requested a cash bail of $35,000 due to the severity of the crime and alleged steps taken by Holdsworth to cover up his crime.
Van Horn argued that Holdsworth had been cooperative with the investigation, giving the example that Holdsworth had ultimately turned himself in at the request of investigators.
Van Horn also argued that as a father, Holdsworth needed to financially support his daughter, and that he has no criminal record. Van Horn also stressed Holdsworth's ties to his community.
"The state's ask is completely out of line," Van Horn said.
Reger argued again that the severity of the crime warranted a higher bail amount and alleged that Holdsworth had repeatedly changed his story and returned to the scene of the crime to remove evidence.