SOUTHWEST HARBOR — John Holdsworth, 31, of Hancock has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins on June 10. As the investigation continues, details around that evening have come into focus.
Holdsworth was arrested on July 27 after turning himself in. The affidavit and request for arrest warrant, written by Dana L. Austin, an officer for the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, provides a summary of the case.
According to the affidavit, Holdsworth called and asked to speak with a detective at 6:13 p.m. on June 11, approximately seven hours after Robbins had been found dead in a ditch by a passerby and 19 hours after she had been hit.
Austin wrote that in conversation with Holdsworth he said, “There might have been a body located near where he thought he hit a deer last night.”
Holdsworth made the call from the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office in Ellsworth and waited there, with the truck he had been driving at the time of the incident, until Austin could meet with him.
During that interview, according to the affidavit, Holdsworth said he had attended a birthday party on Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor on June 10 and left around 11 p.m. He said that as he was traveling on Main Street in his red Ford F-150, he received a text message from his wife, and he felt his truck hit something while he was looking away from the road to read the message.
The affidavit also indicates that there were tire marks in the dirt on the shoulder of the road near where Robbins is believed to have been struck, and the tire marks can be matched to Holdsworth’s vehicle.
Holdsworth said he looked in his rearview mirror after feeling the impact but did not see anything and continued driving. He said he thought he had struck a deer.
According to the affidavit, Holdsworth said he drove to Bar Harbor where he met a friend who alerted him to the damage to his truck. He told the friend he had hit a deer. Holdsworth then said he stayed at his friend’s residence until around 1 a.m. before going to his home in Hancock and going to sleep.
Holdsworth called Austin early the next morning, June 12, to add more information to his original story. He said he had withheld information to protect his friend. He said that he had met his friend at a bar and his friend drove him back to Southwest Harbor to try and figure out what had damaged his truck. There, he said he found a trash bag on the side of the road and picked up a piece of his truck before returning to Bar Harbor.
In interviews with state police, Holdsworth’s friend reported that Holdsworth never said he had hit a person, and when the friend asked about the damage to his truck Holdsworth said, “This is messed up. I don’t know what happened.” The friend, who went to the scene with Holdsworth, said he had no idea that a body was lying nearby.
The next day, when the friend saw that the road had been closed and then read on Facebook that a body had been found, he called Holdsworth to encourage him to tell the police what had happened the night before. He told Holdsworth that he would call the police if Holdsworth didn’t.
After calling his parents to inform them of the situation, Holdworth called the police to report the crash for the first time, which was 19 hours after it occurred.
On July 21, Austin received a Maine State Crime Laboratory report that showed that female DNA taken from the bumper of Holdsworth’s truck and from behind the passenger front tire matched Robbins’ DNA.
Holdsworth’s bail was set at $10,000 cash or $50,000 in property. He is due back in court on Nov. 16.