Cops & Courts

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — John Holdsworth, 31, of Hancock has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the hit-and-run death of 35-year-old Amber Robbins on June 10. As the investigation continues, details around that evening have come into focus.

Holdsworth was arrested on July 27 after turning himself in. The affidavit and request for arrest warrant, written by Dana L. Austin, an officer for the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, provides a summary of the case.

