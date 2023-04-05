TREMONT — A community has rallied to help a Tremont family get back on their feet after a devastating house fire in February.
Christy and Shane Elliott’s home was destroyed in a fire on Feb. 17. Since then, their community has shown tremendous support for the family.
Help started coming almost as soon as the fire started, when one neighbor alerted Christy that her home was burning.
“I had dropped my boys off at school, my husband was working, and I had gone to the Foodmart to get some things for my parents,” said Elliott. “My neighbor called me and said that the house was on fire. I left everything at the Foodmart and drove home as fast as I could.”
The home was a total loss. Everything inside, including Ozzy, the family’s dog, succumbed to the blaze.
A neighbor had attempted to rescue Ozzy from the flames.
“Everything inside we lost, our dog being the biggest thing,” said Elliot. “Ozzy was my son’s best friend.”
After the fire, people volunteered to help clean up the property, secured housing, and donated money and supplies to the family who had lost everything. One of the biggest shows of support came in the housing that friends and neighbors offered.
“Before we even left our driveway, the smoke hadn’t even cleared, and we had a place to stay for the next two and half weeks,” Elliott said.
Friends of the Elliots, as well as complete strangers, arranged for the family to stay at Harbor Ridge resort in Southwest Harbor for over a month.
“Our friends had paid and traded their timeshares for us to stay at Harbor Ridge,” Elliot said. “We have been there since Feb. 20, and our donated time runs out next week.”
Community members have also gone to great lengths to help Elliott and her family raise the funds needed to rebuild their lives. Several local businesses and individuals have contributed to the effort, which has helped the family in their recovery.
Gott’s Store, Southwest Foodmart, Hansen’s Outpost, and Reign and James Boutique all had donation jars to support the Elliott family. The Bar Harbor Lobster Company also made a donation to the family, as did the MDI Lions Club.
“MDI Lions Club presented us with a check for $2,000, which was huge,” Elliott said.
There were two GoFundMe pages set up for the family, the proceeds of which have allowed them to secure a replacement for their home.
“My employer, the Harbor House, and my aunt had both set up GoFundMe pages,” Elliott said. “I was able to secure a loan and get us a new mobile home, which was unexpected. We were able to use the proceeds from the GoFundMe as a down payment, which in itself is remarkable.”
Elliott’s aunt did more than just a GoFundMe; she also set up a community dinner to benefit the family at the Southwest Harbor Legion Hall. There was a big turnout and many local businesses donated items for an auction and raffle that was held at the event.
“There was a spaghetti dinner on March 11, and there was a raffle and a silent auction as well,” said Elliot. “They raised over $8,000 through that alone.”
Elliott’s new home is scheduled to arrive in mid-May. Elliott said that none of this would have been possible without the community.
“I can’t imagine where we’d be right now without the community support we received,” Elliott said. “It’s hard to feel worthy of it, if that makes sense, but it’s amazing to know that it’s there and that every single person who donated felt that way and wanted to help us rebuild.”