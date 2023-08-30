News

BH harbor and marine resources committee

Members of the Harbor and Marine Resources committees discuss maritime aspects of the comprehensive plan with town officials.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — There has been a lot of discussion about what the town’s new comprehensive plan will include as far as infrastructure and development go. But what about the working waterfront, aquaculture and maritime activities?

The Harbor and Marine Resources committees met on Aug. 22 to discuss issues in their purview and how they will be handled in the plan.