BAR HARBOR — There has been a lot of discussion about what the town’s new comprehensive plan will include as far as infrastructure and development go. But what about the working waterfront, aquaculture and maritime activities?
The Harbor and Marine Resources committees met on Aug. 22 to discuss issues in their purview and how they will be handled in the plan.
Harbor Committee Chair Jeff Miller was joined by members Francis “Pancho” Cole and Micala Delepierre. Marine Resources Committee Chair Chris Petersen was joined by members Fiona de Koning, Joanna Fogg and John Avila. Comprehensive Planning Committee Chair Greg Cox, Town Council Chair Val Peacock, Harbormaster Chris Wharff, staff planner Cali Martinez and Planning Director Michele Gagnon were also in attendance.
The purpose of the meeting was to revisit items under the jurisdiction of the Harbor and Marine Resources committees in the 2007 comprehensive plan, discuss them and determine what needs to change, what should remain, what has been accomplished and what still needs to be done. The committee members also addressed items that were not included in the 2007 that should be included in the new plan.
“There were many strategies and actions that we just don’t want to throw out the window without consideration, without considering if they’re still applicable, they are obsolete, they need to be changed or you want to keep them there,” Gagnon said.
The committees first reviewed 2007 comprehensive plan goals for encouraging economic development to support the year-round economy as well as job opportunities while maintaining a low environmental impact. This includes cruise ship and tour bus visitation management.
Peacock said that public discourse has been becoming a bigger part of determining how cruise ship tourism is managed and that the town is looking at cruise ship visitation in new ways.
Wharff noted that cruise ship tourism is now under the Town Council’s purview, not the Harbor Committee’s.
The takeaway from the cruise ship portion of the former comprehensive plan was that the town must continue to monitor cruise ship visitation and update the cruise ship management policy as needed. This includes the traffic on land caused by cruise ship visitation.
Policies and goals that focused on protecting Bar Harbor’s marine resources and making sure that the maritime industries and the public had access to the waterfront was next up.
The creation of a Waterfront Master Plan, a goal from the 2007 comprehensive plan that was not achieved, will remain as a goal for the new comprehensive plan. The 2007 plan also included goals to construct a harbormaster’s office, which has since been completed, and to expand Harborview Park, which was never completed. Both items were removed from the plan.
One of the common changes to the goals was expanding the language to encompass more aspects of marine resources and activities than the 2007 wording includes.
Many of the goals that focused solely on “commercial fishing” in 2007 were reworded to include all “maritime dependent businesses.” These businesses could include aquaculture and marine recreation along with commercial fishing. This language was updated in goals for parking expansion, and mooring preference, to give priority working waterfront access to all maritime businesses.
Wording was also changed in goals and policies around marine restoration to be broader and encompass all the marine ecosystems in Bar Harbor’s waters as opposed to some specific ecosystems that were highlighted in the 2007 plan.
Language about monitoring the stability and changes to shoreline habitats and town infrastructure that are vulnerable to climate change was also added.
The town pier and the ferry terminal were the centers of discussion for goals regarding marine infrastructure in Bar Harbor.
Wharff suggested that language be added about the need for dredging the west side of the town pier soon. Petersen suggested that general plans to improve the town pier itself be included in the plan, and that they should be coordinated with plans to improve the ferry terminal so the two areas can be improved in a mutually functional way.
“Incorporate the new opportunities in the ferry terminal into a broader plan for the town pier and ferry terminal together,” said Petersen. “Maybe say a multi-use ferry terminal to try to emphasize that that’s part of the plan.”
Peacock brought up the other potential uses that the ferry terminal could have aside from the current route that runs from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
She suggested that the town look into using the ferry terminal to bring more people into Bar Harbor from other locations to help reduce the number of cars in town that contributes to the traffic problem. She noted that the infrastructure already exists so the town should remain open to the possibility of more ferry travel.
“Thinking about traffic and for people coming here, there are strategic transportation plans that include ferry service up and down the coast,” said Peacock. “Is that something that we want to not maybe initiate, but make sure that if we have the opportunity to develop that, or to put that in our space that we’re considering that?”
Petersen brought up the impacts that future development could have on water quality and noted the need for the future land use strategies that are currently being proposed in the new comprehensive plan to take the shoreline and its resources into consideration if implemented.
“It’s not clear to me that there’s anybody who’s looking at consequences of those buildouts to shoreline, to nutrient loads, to marine resources going on there,” said Petersen.
Based on the discussion and revision of goals and policies from the 2007 comprehensive plan, the town largely has the same priorities of protecting natural marine resources and the industries that use them.