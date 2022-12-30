ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners voted to approve a county animal control officer position at their last meeting of the year.
After meeting with Unorganized Territory Supervisor Millard Billings to discuss the specifications of the position, the commissioners voted to approve the contract for the job and to begin soliciting applications from potential candidates.
Billings, who is spearheading the operation, shared some specifics on where the animal control officer position currently stands and what the next steps are now that initial approval has been given by the county.
“Advertise for the position and then do interviews of the candidates,” Billings said. “Now that it’s been approved this far along, the 13 towns need to sign the agreement with the county.”
The position as it is currently outlined will be shared between the towns of Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Sorrento, Sullivan, Stonington, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham and Winter Harbor, as well as the Unorganized Territories of Hancock County. At the present time, these municipalities are lacking a full-time animal control officer, and decided to work with the county to try and make the position more attractive to potential candidates.
The officer will be employed by the county and the position will be funded by the towns that are served by the officer. The county will charge for administering the position for these towns.
“For the first year each town will pay a stipend of $2,500 when they sign on, each town will be billed for services at $25 an hour plus mileage,” Billings said. “There’s a 3 percent surcharge for administration.”
As for equipment, the participating municipalities and the county are using every resource available to reduce the initial cost of implementing this position. Used equipment is being assessed from the participating towns and other county departments that can make in-house equipment transfers. Many of the participating towns already have some animal control equipment from when they had their own officers, and any of this equipment that can be used will be given to the new officer.
“The towns that have been involved in this are trying to develop an inventory of traps and cages and that kind of stuff,” Billings said.
As for larger and more expensive equipment, there is a possibility that a used cruiser that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is no longer in need of will be transferred to the animal control officer, eliminating the cost of a vehicle for the position.
Currently, there is not a timeline in place for when the new animal control officer will be hired, nor is there a projected start date. Advertising for the position, solicitation of applications and evaluation of candidates must take place before a start date can be established. Once a candidate is found and hired, his or her contract will expire on Dec. 31, 2023, which has been established as the end date for the first term of the position.
“A lot of it depends on what we get for applications,” Billings said. “We’ll get the ads out and see what comes in for applications and hopefully we have a pool of them to choose from.”
