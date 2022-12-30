News

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners voted to approve a county animal control officer position at their last meeting of the year.

After meeting with Unorganized Territory Supervisor Millard Billings to discuss the specifications of the position, the commissioners voted to approve the contract for the job and to begin soliciting applications from potential candidates.

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

