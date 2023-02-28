MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — When most people think of a pool, they envision the YMCA or lounge chairs on a hot, sunny day and not a 25-meter rectangle cut into a frozen lake to reveal 31-degree water.
This past weekend, eight women from the Mount Desert Island cold water dipping group, Cold Tits Warm Hearts (CTWH), loaded into a van and drove to Lake Memphremagog on the border of Vermont and Canada to compete in the 2023 Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival.
Gail Gladstone, Alison Richardson, Anne Woodman, Ginny Majka, Puranjot Kaur, Mariah Reading, Joanna Fogg and Heidi Turner each competed, lowering themselves into the “pool” and swimming up to eight lengths in the piercing-cold water before climbing out into air temperatures well below freezing.
“Everybody's so different, has such different life experiences, different body types, different personalities, and yet we all sort of come together over this shared love of getting into the freezing cold water,” explained Puranjot Kaur, a founding member of CTWH, who reported an overall playful and supportive atmosphere at the festival.
The event, which hosted over 100 cold-water swimmers, was coordinated by a Vermont-based organization called Kingdom Games. Competitors came from as far south as Maryland and as far north as Quebec City.
With a warm building as home base, the races were set up in pairs who would head out to the pool at their designated time, get into the water and swim before getting out, wrapping in warm clothing and hustling back inside to warm up.
Kuar explained the punny names of the volunteers designated to keep swimmers safe during the daring competitions. “There are the folks who stand on the side of the pool with these big poles with a hook on them in case anyone gets into trouble. They're called the hookers.
“Then there are people that help you take off your jacket and your stuff before you get in the water and then help you get your warm stuff back on. And they're called the strippers.
And then there are these lovely people who walk you back and forth from the warm place to the pool and then back again to make sure you're really safe. And they're called escorts.”
Silly names aside, Kuar emphasized the safety precautions taken throughout the event to make sure every swimmer stayed warm enough. The time limit for the longest race, a 200-meter freestyle, was four minutes. After that time, a swimmer was asked to climb out of the pool for their own safety.
Races included the 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle and the 200-meter four-person relay.
Reading came in first and Kaur second in the 25-meter breaststroke.
There was a hat competition component to the festival as well.
“People get really excited and really into it and they create these, like, wild and fun and colorful hats,” said Kaur. “Then you strap it on and swim a 25-meter head-up breaststroke, wearing your goofy hat that you've created.”
Reading won the Most Artful and Team-Oriented hat for the 25-meter breaststroke and hat competition. Reading's hat was a two-person design featuring a fluffy cloud for each swimmer, a rainbow attaching the two, and an original Reading landscape painting suspended between.
Kaur explained that while the festival is organized around races, the competition was not the focus for many participants. “Mostly, people aren't even feeling somewhat competitive.
“They're just there to have fun and support all the other swimmers too. And that's what's really beautiful – you just see tons of people cheering and getting excited for people that they don't even know.”
CTWH hopes to continue spreading those good feelings this month with its March Daily Dip fundraiser, which will be in its third year. In 2021, the fundraiser brought in over $15,000 for Acadia Family Center. In 2022, over $10,000 was raised for The Next Step Domestic Violence Project. This year, the group is hoping to raise at least $10,000 for The Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center.
“We started this tradition in 2021 as a way to give back to the community and leverage the enormous privilege that we have to dip to do some good,” Kaur wrote in an email to the Islander.
At least one member of the group pledges to dip every single day for the month of March and 10 group members have pledged to dip all 31 days, adding up to at least 100 collective dips over the course of the month. Several group members who traveled to Vermont will also be pledging to swim 100 meters daily for all 31 days for a total of 3,100 meters over the course of the month.
For more information on the fundraiser, go online to www.gofundme.com/f/ctwh-march-daily-dip-2023.