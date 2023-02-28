News

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — When most people think of a pool, they envision the YMCA or lounge chairs on a hot, sunny day and not a 25-meter rectangle cut into a frozen lake to reveal 31-degree water.

This past weekend, eight women from the Mount Desert Island cold water dipping group, Cold Tits Warm Hearts (CTWH), loaded into a van and drove to Lake Memphremagog on the border of Vermont and Canada to compete in the 2023 Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival.

