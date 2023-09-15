BAR HARBOR — The National Weather Service station in Caribou has issued an updated briefing today on what to expect when Hurricane Lee reaches Maine this weekend.
According to the briefing, Lee is now expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia as a tropical storm, but that does not mean that coastal Maine is off the hook.
“Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall are possible across most of southeastern Maine. Eastern Washington County will feel the most impact from Lee, including moderate coastal flooding and erosion,” read the statement.
Tropical-storm-force winds are expected to hit the Maine coast on Friday night into Saturday morning. The National Weather Service advises that residents have preparations in place. Impacts will be felt most along the shoreline, which could be dangerous during the storm.
“Coastal erosion is likely from Friday night through Saturday. The most significant inundation is expected around midday Saturday with the highest wave action along the coast,” read the statement. “In addition to minor inundation and moderate erosion, dangerous surf conditions are expected today through tomorrow, including sneaker waves and rip currents.”
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Downeast Maine, the Bangor region and the upper Penobscot valley. Coastal flood warnings have been issued for the coastal Downeast region, and a hurricane watch is in effect for coastal Washington County.
The Harbormaster’s Office is preparing for the storm and is taking precautions to try to limit possible danger and damage. The area of the town pier is very exposed to storm surges and flooding, which is why the town has moved its boats from the area. The town will also be blocking off a portion of the pier area that is particularly prone to flooding.
“We pulled all the floats and ramps up from the Eastern side of the pier,” said Harbormaster Chris Wharff. “We’ll block a portion of the pier tomorrow.”
The police and harbormaster boat will remain in the water for emergency purposes, but will be moved to a more protected location.
“The police boat was moved to Northeast Harbor and the other boats are out of the water,” Wharff said.
Wharff did note that several vessels remain moored in the harbor as of Friday, but that some others have moved to an area behind Bar Island near College of the Atlantic, which is slightly more protected than the pier area.
Wharff also advised that people avoid the shoreline due to the dangers posed by the storm.
“Be vigilant and careful – that ocean is very powerful and I would advise to stay at a safe distance,” said Wharff.
“With anticipated surges and surf that were getting, stay away from the shorelines,” added Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett. “Respect the strength of the ocean.”
Bartlett said that the Bar Harbor Fire Department will be increasing its staff during the storm to ensure that they have enough personnel available to deal with emergency situations.
“We're adding additional staff tonight and for tomorrow,” Bartlett said. “Preparing to deal with downed power lines, downed trees and answer the normal call volume that we get anyway.”
Bartlett noted that if roads are closed or barricaded, it is for a reason, and residents should not bypass road warnings. He also warned residents to look out for downed trees and power lines and to stay away from them.
“Do not drive over them, do not drive under them and do not try to move them yourself,” he said.
As the expected landfall of Lee looms, more facilities in the area are closing, and more local community events are being canceled.
Yesterday, Acadia National Park released a list of areas that would be closed to the public as a safety precaution.
Beginning at 5 p.m. today, the Park Loop Road from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to the end of the one-way section at Stanley Brook Road will be closed and will remain so until further notice. The one-way section of the Schoodic Loop Road starting at Frazer Point will be closed as well.
All campgrounds in the park, including Blackwoods, Seawall, Schoodic Woods and Duck Harbor (Isle au Haut), were closed at 10 a.m. today, and will remain so until further notice.
The park also advised that visitors stay away from the shoreline and be aware of rogue waves that might occur during or after the storm. They also warned that high winds can put visitors at risk of falling trees and branches.
Multiple modes of transportation in the area are also closing to cope with the dangerous weather.
The Island Explorer bus service is shutting some of its routes on Mount Desert Island. As of Friday, the Blackwoods, Tremont, Schoodic, Sand Beach and Loop Road routes were canceled until further notice. While these routes are canceled, the Southwest Harbor route will terminate and turn around at Manset.
The CAT Ferry Service, which runs from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth Nova Scotia, will not be sailing its route on Sept. 15, 16 or 17 due to the storm, which will pose serious dangers to boat travel.
Several local events that were supposed to be held this weekend are being canceled and postponed due to the hazards presented by the weather.
The League of Women Voters has canceled the in-person option for a panel discussion on Question 3 that had been scheduled for Sept. 16. The discussion, which will cover questions about Pine Tree Power, moderated by former Town Council member Jill Goldthwait, was supposed to be held at the Moore Center in Ellsworth but will now only take place over Zoom. The discussion will also be streamed over Facebook.
“With deference to the incoming storm, we are proceeding with the event with remote participation only – no in-person format will be available,” wrote Ann Luther of the League of Women Voters in an updated statement.
The Beatrix Farrand Society has canceled their “Art of the Seed” program, which was set to take place on Saturday at Garland Farm.
The Island Arts Association Crafts Fair, which was supposed to be held on Saturday and Sunday, has been canceled as well.
College of the Atlantic also canceled the Share the Harvest Concert, at which the Soul Benders were set to perform.
The Naturalist’s Notebook, which was supposed to be hosting their Back Deck Book Sale this weekend has rescheduled it for Sept. 20-21.
And the Wendell Gilley Museum has postponed their Paint & Sip event on Saturday.