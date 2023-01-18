SOUTHWEST HARBOR —
“Recess is the best,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Rob Shores, describing when a student at Pemetic Elementary School invited him to play. “I finally felt accepted.”
Shores is part of PIE, the Coast Guard Partnership in Education program. The program’s aim, said Chief Petty Officer Adam Peers, is to build connections and get into the community. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, a group of volunteers from the Coast Guard station heads over to Pemetic to participate in recess, read aloud and work with students one on one.
The PIE program has operated at the school for many years, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a two-year stretch without any volunteers. Now that the program is up and running again, teachers, administrators and Coast Guard members are excited to work together.
“They have been coming since October,” said Pemetic Principal Christine Gray. “There are a lot of great things about it.”
Coast Guard volunteers come in groups of four or five and then split up. Some volunteers go out to recess with pre-K while others head upstairs to help fourth graders with their reading.
Volunteers connect with the kids through one-on-one tutor time, through playing outside and by reading aloud. “It is so awesome to see a kid come out of his shell,” said Peers.
Added adults in the classrooms also help the school staff, currently lacking one ed tech, one speech-and-language pathologist and one gifted-and-talented teacher. The school has been advertising to fill the open positions, but to no avail. The Coast Guard volunteers allow teachers to focus on students who may need extra help.
“I can work with some [students] while the volunteers can work with others,” said fourth-grade teacher Kim Schroder, adding that each student is receiving more direct attention. “It is very helpful.”
Relationships between students and volunteers can also aid in a student’s development beyond academics. “I had one kindergarten teacher explain to me what a huge difference it makes to have men in the classroom that aren’t dad or an uncle,” said Peers.
While educating students about the Coast Guard is not the aim of the PIE program, many kids have questions about the uniforms. “It is so important to open the conversation that we are normal people who wear uniforms,” said Peers. “Really what it takes is just coming in here and being a bit of a goofball.”
“A lot of kids don’t realize that women can be in the Coast Guard…so they really like seeing me in uniform,” said Petty Officer Jessica Lawrence.
Petty Officer Lindsey Tabor added that a lot of students don’t know about the Coast Guard station in general. The station, at the end of Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor, has always brought Coast Guard members and their families to town. At times, since the station’s inception in 1945, thirty percent of the elementary school’s population consisted of children of Coast Guard members. That number now is much lower.
PIE offers the Coast Guard and the community the opportunity to get to know each other.
“We enjoy working with the community and it is fun, and if we can educate the kids along the way, then that’s a positive impact,” said Lawrence.
The PIE program will continue throughout the school year as Coast Guard members continue to build connections throughout the Southwest Harbor community.