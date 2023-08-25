News

College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins will step down at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic President Darron Collins will step down at the end of the 2023-24 academic year after more than 12 years at the helm of the college.

Presidential transitions are a natural and expected process for institutions of higher education, Collins said, and this is the right time for the college to embrace new leadership. He feels very positive, he said, about the direction that COA is headed.