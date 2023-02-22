MOUNT DESERT — The lives and careers of former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care last week, and longtime Mount Desert resident Moorhead “Mike” Kennedy, now 93, were intricately linked by the same defining event, the Iran hostage crisis.
Carter was president when, on Nov. 4, 1979, a group of Muslim militants overran the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 52 embassy personnel and others hostage. One of those hostages was Kennedy, who was on temporary assignment as acting head of the embassy’s economic section.
Carter called the hostages “victims of terrorism and anarchy.”
He was seeking reelection in 1980, but said he would not go out on the campaign trail while the hostages were being held, a decision that some thought might have cost him the election.
Another blow to his reelection chances was the attempt by the U.S. military to rescue the hostages, which ended in disaster. Eight American service members died when their helicopter collided with a transport aircraft.
The hostages were released after 444 days in captivity. The release came one day after the U.S. and Iran signed an agreement to end the hostage crisis and a few minutes after Ronald Reagan was sworn in as Carter’s successor as president.
A few days after his release, Kennedy told the New York Times that he agreed with Carter’s handling of the hostage crisis.
“I think President Carter’s way of handling it, not panicking, was the right one,’’ he said. ‘’Our restrained posture gave us credit.’’
In fact, according to the Times, “America has improved its standing in the world because of the way it conducted itself while the hostages were held, Mr. Kennedy said. ‘’We overcame all the damage that Vietnam had done to us.’’’
In an interview years later, Kennedy credited the Carter administration with negotiating the hostages’ release.
“Jimmy Carter’s team, in the waning days of his presidency, did it all,” he said.
Upon his release from captivity, Kennedy retired after 20 years of State Department service. He founded the Cathedral Peace Institute, based at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York, which dealt with religion and foreign policy issues. He later became executive director of the Council for International Understanding.
Kennedy wrote a book titled “Ayatollah in the Cathedral,” which was published in 1986, in which he described his experiences as a hostage and the events leading up to and following the embassy takeover.
The Christian Science Monitor observed in a December 1981 article: “The irony of Kennedy’s captivity was that he is an expert in Islamic law and had been sent to Iran to help ease US-Iranian tensions.”
Kennedy’s family had been spending summers in Mount Desert Since 1877. A few years after leaving the Foreign Service, he and his wife moved there permanently.
