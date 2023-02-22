News

MOUNT DESERT — The lives and careers of former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care last week, and longtime Mount Desert resident Moorhead “Mike” Kennedy, now 93, were intricately linked by the same defining event, the Iran hostage crisis.

Carter was president when, on Nov. 4, 1979, a group of Muslim militants overran the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 52 embassy personnel and others hostage. One of those hostages was Kennedy, who was on temporary assignment as acting head of the embassy’s economic section.

