TRENTON — Four fire departments responded to a house fire on Nutting Lane in Trenton in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 1:13 a.m. The Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 1:27 a.m., providing mutual aid to Trenton, which arrived shortly after along with the departments of Lamoine and Hancock.
“We got the call around 1:13 in the morning, Ellsworth, Hancock, Lamoine, we all got out at the same time,” said Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Heckman. “They [Ellsworth] were able to arrive on scene at 1:27 in the morning and we were right behind them.”
The fire was suppressed less than half an hour after firefighters arrived on the scene.
“The fire was knocked out around 1:40 in the morning and then we started ventilation,” Heckman said. “We cleared the scene at 2:57 in the morning.”
Minutes after the fire was suppressed, all of the responding fire departments received a call for mutual aid to another structure fire, this time in Bar Harbor. To help with the second fire, Trenton took over the scene and allowed the other departments to respond to the incident in Bar Harbor.
“Bar Harbor had a fire and they were requesting Trenton at 1:53. I was able to free up Lamoine and Ellsworth to go to Bar Harbor,” Heckman said. “We were unfortunately not able to fulfill their request, but we did our best to get our partners out of there to get them the aid that they needed.”
The severe storm Dec. 23 left the Trenton home that caught fire without power. The homeowner was burning candles in the absence of electricity, which firefighters suspected to be the cause of the fire.
“We believe the fire was accidental, direct relationship to the storm and no power [at the residence],” Heckman said. “It appears that it was started by a candle; the homeowner was able to smell smoke, get out of the building, get to the neighbors and call us from there.”
Flames were contained to the second floor of the residence, making the damage repairable. The homeowner was able to stay with friends for the rest of the night since the home was not habitable at that time. While the building was not a total loss, enough damage was sustained to displace the property owners for the time being.
“The structure is still standing and I think it's going to be very salvageable for the homeowner,” Heckman said. “She's definitely displaced, she’ll have to have some contractors do some refurbishment and repairs, the place is not habitable.”
Nobody was injured. Heckman credits the smooth and efficient handling of the incident to the quick response times of his own department and those who provided mutual aid. He also thanked the Versant crews in the area for helping to remove debris from the road and allowing better access for emergency responders.
“I can't thank my mutual aid partners enough,” Heckman said. “We really want to thank the Versant crews as well.”
