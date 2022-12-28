News

TRENTON — Four fire departments responded to a house fire on Nutting Lane in Trenton in the early hours of Dec. 26. The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 1:13 a.m. The Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 1:27 a.m., providing mutual aid to Trenton, which arrived shortly after along with the departments of Lamoine and Hancock.

“We got the call around 1:13 in the morning, Ellsworth, Hancock, Lamoine, we all got out at the same time,” said Trenton Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Heckman. “They [Ellsworth] were able to arrive on scene at 1:27 in the morning and we were right behind them.”

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you