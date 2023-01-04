News

BAR HARBOR — A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the town over new cruise ship restrictions, challenging its constitutionality and adverse effects on the local economy.

The plaintiffs argue the citizen initiated 1,000-person daily disembarkation caps “all but close the port of Bar Harbor to cruise ships,” which impacts the viability of companies that heavily rely on business from cruise ship passengers.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

