BAR HARBOR — A group of Bar Harbor businesses is suing the town over new cruise ship restrictions, challenging its constitutionality and adverse effects on the local economy.
The plaintiffs argue the citizen initiated 1,000-person daily disembarkation caps “all but close the port of Bar Harbor to cruise ships,” which impacts the viability of companies that heavily rely on business from cruise ship passengers.
“We are unified as a board to defend our right, and our employees’ rights, to earn a living and provide for our families. We have spent our entire lives building our businesses with our own blood, sweat and tears,” said Kristi Bond, president for The Association to Protect and Preserve Local Livelihoods (APPLL), in a news release.
She said cruise ships bring in a total of $20-30 million to Bar Harbor every year and “the citizen petition wipes all of that away.”
Because most vessels have a larger carrying capacity than 1,000 passengers, a majority of lines will discontinue their trips into Frenchman Bay rather than decide who can and cannot get off their ship.
According to the suit, the restrictions arbitrarily target one means of transportation, have far-reaching effects for cruise ship commerce across the Eastern Seaboard and violate three clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
The businesses claim the town-mandated policies undermine the supremacy clause by overriding federal statutes governing maritime activities. Federal agencies, including the Coast Guard – not the town – control and regulate the operations of cruise vessels serving maritime commerce, the suit asserts.
A second claim states the ordinance infringes on the commerce clause by discriminating against and placing an excessive burden on interstate and foreign travel. Lastly, a violation of the due process clause is cited because it deprives the plaintiff’s property interest without a rational legislative purpose.
The complaint was filed on Dec. 29 in Maine Federal Court by the APPLL, a nonprofit comprising local business owners BH Piers and Golden Anchors, the owners of two piers for landing passengers from cruise ships; Bar Harbor Whale Watch; and three tender vessel operators that ferry passengers between the town and cruise ships.
They have asked for a judgment from the court that the ordinance violates federal law and should be thrown out. The plaintiffs also filed a motion for preliminary injunction to bar the town from implementing the new ordinance while the case is pending.
In the 1990s, Bar Harbor developed a plan to increase cruise ship visitation and carry the shoulder season. The petitioners said the ordinance was a last resort for residents to take back control of their town from a tourism industry that, to some, has become too successful.
After much back and forth between stakeholders and citizens during public meetings leading up to the November referendum, 58 percent of voters passed the unprecedented limitations, which went into effect on Dec. 8. Town officials said they expected to be hit with lawsuits following the election.
Charles Sidman, the lead petitioner for the restrictions, said he questions the town’s ability to fight on behalf of the citizenry.
“The town is obligated, but we’re not going to rely on them,” he said. “The voters themselves and lots of other people are going to take matters into their own hands and also defend the peoples’ choice.”
Before the ordinance went before voters, the Town Council recommended against it, largely because it kneecapped their plan to incrementally reign in cruise ship numbers. After the election results, council members and staff vowed to work on implementing the new rules and restrictions.
Council members went into executive session during a Tuesday meeting to discuss their legal options and how they will proceed. Stephen Wagner, an attorney with Rudman and Winchell advising the council, recommended they open up their discussion publicly at the next council meeting later this month.
“As much of what we’re doing as we can make public and help people understand is our goal. Some of this is in executive session because it’s litigation,” council Chair Valerie Peacock said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The town has 21 days to respond to the preliminary injunction and 60 days to answer the complaint.