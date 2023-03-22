Business

Change of ownership

Jon Hubbard of Eden Realty (center) stands with (from left) former owners Basil Eleftheriou and Heather Sorokin, new owner Mike Rosa and interim manager Mikael O’Donnell a day after the sale of the Thirsty Whale was complete.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY FAITH DEAMBROSE

BAR HARBOR — Entrepreneur Mike Rosa has bought the Thirsty Whale Tavern, a popular restaurant and bar on Cottage Street for more than three decades. The closing was Monday.

The Whale, as it is commonly known, was listed with Eden Realty 13 months ago by Basil Eleftheriou and Heather Sorokin, who had owned and operated it since 1990.

