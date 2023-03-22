Jon Hubbard of Eden Realty (center) stands with (from left) former owners Basil Eleftheriou and Heather Sorokin, new owner Mike Rosa and interim manager Mikael O’Donnell a day after the sale of the Thirsty Whale was complete.
BAR HARBOR — Entrepreneur Mike Rosa has bought the Thirsty Whale Tavern, a popular restaurant and bar on Cottage Street for more than three decades. The closing was Monday.
The Whale, as it is commonly known, was listed with Eden Realty 13 months ago by Basil Eleftheriou and Heather Sorokin, who had owned and operated it since 1990.
“I’ve been going to the Thirsty Whale for decades,” Rosa said. “It’s just such an iconic piece of Bar Harbor – the brand and the location and the fantastic atmosphere and the food.
“People ask me what I’m going to change, and I say ‘Why in heaven’s name would I change anything?’ I love it just the way it is.
“What a beautiful thing Heather and Basil built up. We’ve been working on this for nearly a year, together trying to put the deal together.”
Rosa said he has been coming to camp in Acadia since he was a child. Now, he and his wife and children have homes in Hawaii, Massachusetts and most recently Mount Desert Island. They bought a house in Northeast Harbor last March.
“It was right around the closing on that, and I said, ‘Let’s go to lunch. I wonder if the Whale is open?’
“And the broker said, ‘Of course. Did you know it’s for sale?’ And I said, ‘Well, isn’t that auspicious?’”
Rosa said he plans to open the Whale in early April. He has hired a manager, and most of last year’s staff are coming back.
“Almost the entire kitchen staff, waitstaff and bar staff are seasoned folks returning.”
In recent years, the Whale has been closed on Sundays and for two or three months in the winter. Those are just about the only two things that Rosa would like to change.
“I have talked with all of the staff who are returning and asked them what they thought about being open more in the winter,” he said. “And pretty universally they said, ‘Yeah, please. I’d love to have the work.’
“I would really like for it to be a year-round place, both for the staff and the community.”
The Whale has long been popular with year-round residents, summer residents and tourists.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.