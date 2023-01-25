SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “It won’t be a real estate office with a couple of paintings hanging up; rather, we want it to be an art gallery with a couple of real estate desks,” said Swan Agency Real Estate owner Kim Swan of the agency’s new location at 322 Main St. in Southwest Harbor.
Originally purchased in November and opening Feb. 1, the building on the corner of Main Street and Village Greenway will soon be home to the Swan Agency’s fourth office and the Cygnet Art Gallery.
Swan already has offices in Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor and Sullivan, but a real estate office and art gallery have long been a goal of the agency. “We have always wanted an office in Southwest Harbor,” said Swan. “We do so much business in Southwest Harbor and Tremont, we wanted to have a physical presence as well.” Three or four real estate agents and brokers will work from the new location.
As for the art part, Swan once owned an art gallery called Cygnet in Bar Harbor, and then one in Portland. The Southwest Harbor location was home last to Cornerstone Art Gallery. “When we saw the building, we were like, what a waste to use this beautiful space as a real estate office,” Swan said. “We thought, we’ll resurrect Cygnet here.”
J. Aaron Mitchell, an artist local to Northeast Harbor known for bold, colorful paintings, will be the first whose work will grace the walls of Cygnet Gallery.
Swan reported that the agency is excited to feature an artist from the area. “As much as we like real estate, we love community,” she said. “Not many agencies have brick-and-mortar offices anymore. We just feel that old-school stuff is important.”
The inaugural show and grand opening will be from 4-6 pm on Friday, Feb. 10 and will celebrate local art, community and the agency. “So many people told us to wait ‘til spring,” said Swan, “but we are here year-round and we want to celebrate people who are too.”
