Aaron Mitchell painting

Aaron Mitchell's paintings pop with primary colors and defined shapes. Mitchell will be the first artist featured at the new Swan Agency Real Estate office and Cygnet Gallery.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON MITCHELL

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “It won’t be a real estate office with a couple of paintings hanging up; rather, we want it to be an art gallery with a couple of real estate desks,” said Swan Agency Real Estate owner Kim Swan of the agency’s new location at 322 Main St. in Southwest Harbor.

Originally purchased in November and opening Feb. 1, the building on the corner of Main Street and Village Greenway will soon be home to the Swan Agency’s fourth office and the Cygnet Art Gallery.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

