SwanAgencyOffice

The Swan Agency’s new Sullivan office location at 2303 U.S. 1.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

SULLIVAN — The Swan Agency has moved its Sullivan office, and the new location at 2303 U.S. 1 in Sullivan happens to be across the street from the former location.

“We bought the building across the street,” said Kim Swan, broker and owner of the Swan Agency. “We were able to get a really beautiful space. At high tide, it’s waterfront.”

