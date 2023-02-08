SULLIVAN — The Swan Agency has moved its Sullivan office, and the new location at 2303 U.S. 1 in Sullivan happens to be across the street from the former location.
“We bought the building across the street,” said Kim Swan, broker and owner of the Swan Agency. “We were able to get a really beautiful space. At high tide, it’s waterfront.”
The agency team felt the need to move the office from the former Chester Pike’s location to a building that was more suited to its professional needs than the former restaurant.
“It’s much more conducive for a professional space,” Swan said. “We wanted something a little bigger.”
Swan also said that the former location was hard to find for people doing business with the agency, and that by moving across the street, the office is now on the right side of U.S.1 when driving toward Sullivan from Ellsworth, making it harder to miss.
“The real estate office has higher visibility [at the new location],” Swan said. “Chester Pike sits back so far people didn’t even know we were there.”
Swan also saw the opportunity to help another local business at the same time by selling her old office to the Honeybee Café, which had leased half of the building from the Swan Agency. Now the café will have full ownership and use of the building.
“It was a perfect win-win, to get her [Honeybee Café owner Lexus Howland] this extra space,” Swan said. “This is going to allow the bakery to take over that other space. I’m very proud of her. She’s a young woman, business owner; she’s a hard worker and she’s done a great job.”
All the same Swan Agency staff members from the former Sullivan office will be working at the new location.
