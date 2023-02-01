SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After closing up shop in the fall of 2022, Bub’s Burritos has found a new location. The family-run business is moving into the former Sips 2.0 location at 19 Clark Point Road.
“We have news … but not what some of you are expecting,” reads a Facebook post from Sips 2.0 dated Jan. 18. “Sips 2.0 is passing our torch to Bub’s Burrito. We are sad to close our chapter in SWH but they are excited about being here and taking over a space to keep the business front open!”
Sips 2.0 was opened by Jennifer Worcester in the spring of 2019. A sandwich shop that offered grab-and-go and made-to-order lunch food, and frozen and refrigerated meals, Sips 2.0 was named for Sips Cafe, Worcester’s original sit-down restaurant across the street.
Sips Cafe closed in the spring of 2022 after 16 years of business due to staffing shortages. Worcester and her husband Scott continue to own and operate Sawyers Specialties, a wine and cheese store on the corner of Clark Point Road and Maine Street.
“She’s a good person, very thankful that she is passing the torch,” said RaeChelle Sexton, owner and chef behind Bub’s Burritos, of Worcester.
Sexton and her husband Serkan Bekar originally opened Bub’s at 18 Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor. They had two successful seasons there before the building was put up for sale. Bub’s will be moving into the new location next to the Southwest Harbor Post Office Feb. 1, and Sexton says they hope to be up and running by late March.
This year, visitors can expect the same ginormous, delicious burritos with an expanded menu that features more grab-and-go items. Sexton told the Islander that her business was inspired by the fishing community, and she aims to make hardy, affordable food that can fuel a day on the water.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.