SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After closing up shop in the fall of 2022, Bub’s Burritos has found a new location. The family-run business is moving into the former Sips 2.0 location at 19 Clark Point Road.

“We have news … but not what some of you are expecting,” reads a Facebook post from Sips 2.0 dated Jan. 18. “Sips 2.0 is passing our torch to Bub’s Burrito. We are sad to close our chapter in SWH but they are excited about being here and taking over a space to keep the business front open!”

