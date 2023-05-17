Business

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — When the owner of Harbor Barber announced she was ready to move her business to a new location, Common Good Soup Kitchen jumped at the opportunity to expand its seating using the space next door.

The new dining room on Clark Point Road will open on Friday, May 26, for Common Good’s first breakfast fundraiser of the summer season. Executive Director Laurie Ward explained that the breakfasts are beginning and ending three weeks earlier than usual to make the most of the tourist season and to avoid the chilly, unpredictable mornings of September.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

