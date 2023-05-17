SOUTHWEST HARBOR — When the owner of Harbor Barber announced she was ready to move her business to a new location, Common Good Soup Kitchen jumped at the opportunity to expand its seating using the space next door.
The new dining room on Clark Point Road will open on Friday, May 26, for Common Good’s first breakfast fundraiser of the summer season. Executive Director Laurie Ward explained that the breakfasts are beginning and ending three weeks earlier than usual to make the most of the tourist season and to avoid the chilly, unpredictable mornings of September.
Open to the public 7:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday, the breakfast features freshly baked popovers with homemade butters and jams, oatmeal, juice and coffee. Musical accompaniment is provided by the Common Good Band on the patio. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person. Approximately 80 percent of funding for the soup kitchen’s year-round meals comes from this fundraiser.
Ward said that the new dining room will provide additional seating for summer breakfasts, during which diners often fill the patio seating quickly.
“We are really excited to have a new dining room to serve the community,” Ward said.
This November to next April, the additional space will be used for the soup kitchen’s usual Thursday lunch and Sunday breakfast, as well as two additional community dinners each week.
Ward said that it was difficult to serve hot meals during the COVID-19 pandemic due to limited space. The last community meal was served in January 2022.
While the new dining area has been closed for maintenance throughout the expansion, the food pantry has continued service, providing food deliveries and pantry pick-up opportunities each Sunday.
Common Good reports feeding over 140 families on Mount Desert Island. Ward said the organization has experienced an increase in visitors since the reduction in SNAP benefits in March.
“Now we are seeing folks who are really struggling who probably have never used a food pantry before,” she said.
The pantry hopes to meet the needs of the community by providing additional dinners starting in November. Ward says there will be a variety of soups and casseroles as well as a salad bar.
“We are working really hard to make it just a very nice space,” she said. “It is so wonderful to see community members enjoying a meal together.”
