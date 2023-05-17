TRENTON — Paul Murphy had wanted to hire as many 120 drivers for the Island Explorer bus system this year, but he now expects to start the season with only about 75. That means this year’s routes and schedules will be very much like last year’s.
Murphy is executive director of Downeast Transportation, which operates the Island Explorer.
“We are keeping service in all the towns,” he said. “There is no place where we had planned to operate that we won’t be operating, but there is nowhere that won’t be affected by our driver shortage. We’ll have some consolidated routes, and we’ll have fewer trips.
“The schedule is not as robust as we had hoped to put on the road due to the fact that we are challenged for drivers,” Murphy said. “We are not happy about that, but we are not alone in that situation; there is a worldwide shortage of bus drivers. And here locally, nobody can get enough help.”
The Island Explorer is a fare-free bus system that has served Acadia National Park and surrounding communities in the summer and early fall since 1999. It started last season with only about 75 drivers, but Murphy had hoped that an aggressive recruitment effort and the offer of higher pay – starting at $23 an hour – and bonuses for weekend and evening shifts would attract more drivers this year.
That hasn’t happened.
Nevertheless, Murphy said, “We think we have a good service plan, a service we can commit to and operate. A few years ago, we forged ahead with a service model that was too big for the number of people we hired, and we ended up burning people out. And we learned from that; it’s not sustainable.”
Island Explorer service begins May 24 on the Schoodic Peninsula and June 23 on Mount Desert Island. Bus service on both sides of Frenchman Bay will continue through Oct. 9.
The Island Explorer schedules and route maps that are now being printed do not include schedules for the fall because those might not be finalized until later in the summer.
Electric bus tryouts
Since the beginning of the Island Explorer system, the buses have been powered by propane. But this summer, as many as five manufacturers of electric buses that run on batteries will each bring a bus here for trial runs on different routes.
“We will be putting them on the road beginning in July and running into October,” Murphy said. “We are quite sure that we will be transitioning away from propane at some point. And both the state and the Biden administration are enthusiastic about electric transit buses. This is a good opportunity for us to get a good look at them at no risk.”
