Business

TRENTON — Paul Murphy had wanted to hire as many 120 drivers for the Island Explorer bus system this year, but he now expects to start the season with only about 75. That means this year’s routes and schedules will be very much like last year’s.

Murphy is executive director of Downeast Transportation, which operates the Island Explorer.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you