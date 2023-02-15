Business

TRENTON — A new cabin campground was approved by the Trenton Planning Board on Jan. 11. The campground, called Acadia Timber Cottages and applied for by Jonathan Bates, owner of Stone Park Properties, will consist of 59 cabins on an area of roughly 7.5 acres. The project is being built on an approximately 80-acre property on Route 3 in Trenton.

The cabins will be built in two sizes for varying numbers of guests and will couple a rustic feel with modern amenities. Out of the 59 total units, 42 will be two-bedroom cabins and the remaining 17 cabins will have one bedroom. Each cabin is freestanding and separate from the other units.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and about stories in the area.

Recommended for you