TRENTON — A new cabin campground was approved by the Trenton Planning Board on Jan. 11. The campground, called Acadia Timber Cottages and applied for by Jonathan Bates, owner of Stone Park Properties, will consist of 59 cabins on an area of roughly 7.5 acres. The project is being built on an approximately 80-acre property on Route 3 in Trenton.
The cabins will be built in two sizes for varying numbers of guests and will couple a rustic feel with modern amenities. Out of the 59 total units, 42 will be two-bedroom cabins and the remaining 17 cabins will have one bedroom. Each cabin is freestanding and separate from the other units.
“Plenty of privacy, so each little timber home will have its own double-parking area with an outdoor fire pit and they’ll be done like rustic luxury,” Bates said.
The location is positioned between Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth, right across the road from Timber Tina’s Great Maine Lumberjack Show and close to plenty of other attractions. Despite the entrance to the campground being on Bar Harbor Road, Bates wants the cabins to be set far enough back that guests will feel like they are in the wilderness and away from the hustle and bustle of town.
“The road to get to our development is almost 900-feet long,” Bates said. “We’re going to create this winding road through the wilderness with some inviting landscape on the side. It’s tucked away in the wilderness spread out on 80 acres.”
Bates plans to add more attractions to the property gradually.
“A small gaming center for kids, cornhole and stuff like that, and maybe some arcade games, and within that facility will also be the laundry,” Bates said. “Over time, it won’t happen in phase one, but we’ll delineate hiking trails and biking trails and cross-country ski trails.”
Bates is very familiar with real estate development, but most of his company’s work is residential. Although this campground venture is new to him, he has seen a demand through his other projects for timber-frame buildings such as the ones he plans to build at Acadia Timber Cottages.
Stone Park Properties is partnering with Heritage Timber Wrights, a timber-frame construction group based in Searsport, to bring this building style to travelers looking for an authentic Maine cabin experience.
“Their work is like art,” said Bates, of Heritage Timber Wright. “People who are coming to stay, they really want that experience.”
This project will have several phases and will require many steps to finish. Preliminary work is being done, and now that the project has received approval from the town, Bates hopes to begin laying the groundwork this summer.
“We’ll probably start phasing in ground work in early summer. These projects take a lot of behind-the-scenes infrastructure,” Bates said. “We hope to enter into phase one of construction in late summer.”
Bates is looking forward to working with the town on this project and is happy that it has received such enthusiastic support thus far.
“Trenton was really good to deal with; they were very excited about the project,” Bates said. “They can’t wait to have something like this.”
