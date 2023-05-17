BAR HARBOR — When he was 4 or 5 years old, Mike Olsen found a rare Buffalo nickel while at the zoo with his grandfather. When he was 10, rolling pennies for his mom, he found a coin from 1919. "I'll tell you, it was like I had found King Tut's treasure," said the owner of the Bar Harbor Coin & Precious Metals Exchange, which opened in February.
From childhood, Olsen's love for coins only grew. After serving in the military, he apprenticed under a coin collector and soon opened his own shop in Delaware. Olsen said he retired from the business in 2012 but "got the itch again" after moving to Bar Harbor.
At his business at 59 Cottage St., Olsen sells, buys and appraises coins and jewelry. He also has a variety of rare paper bills for sale, including one printed by The First National Bank in Bar Harbor in 1888.
Upon entering the store, one sees rows of shiny coins in glass cases, everything from silver dollars painted with lighthouses to tenth-ounce gold coins from all over the world.
Olsen sells both bullion (metal with eternal value like gold and silver) and numismatic coins that are rare collector's items. Examples of numismatic coins are the 1920 Maine Centennial half dollar, which features pine boughs, or Olsen's personal favorite, the Standing Liberty quarter that was only produced between 1916-1930.
When it comes to appraising and buying coins and jewelry, Olsen lets honesty and transparency drive his business. "I let people see exactly what the prices are so they can see what kind of profit I will make on each item," he said.
Olsen uses websites like Certified Coin Exchange and a tool called a greysheet to standardize his pricing. "When you are part of a community, you take care of people and treat them right," he said.
Since opening the store, Olsen has helped people from as far away as Rockland appraise their precious metals and find new, specialty items. Olsen is excited to begin building a relationship with the Bar Harbor community.
While he has maintained an online store over the years, Olsen said, "The internet thing is so impersonal. I'm the kind of guy that wants to talk to you and look you in the eye."
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.