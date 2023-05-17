Business

BAR HARBOR — When he was 4 or 5 years old, Mike Olsen found a rare Buffalo nickel while at the zoo with his grandfather. When he was 10, rolling pennies for his mom, he found a coin from 1919. "I'll tell you, it was like I had found King Tut's treasure," said the owner of the Bar Harbor Coin & Precious Metals Exchange, which opened in February.

From childhood, Olsen's love for coins only grew. After serving in the military, he apprenticed under a coin collector and soon opened his own shop in Delaware. Olsen said he retired from the business in 2012 but "got the itch again" after moving to Bar Harbor.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you