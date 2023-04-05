BAR HARBOR — Salsa Verde Grill, a restaurant serving New Mexico-inspired cuisine, opened at 270 Main St. in Bar Harbor last week.
“I grew up watching my mom and my grandma cook,” said owner and chef Lisa Parkin, “so we wanted everyone else to try it too.”
Parkin is running the restaurant along with her husband, Trenton, and children Lisa, James, Samantha and Jackson. Parkin’s brother even flew up from Baja, Mexico, to help with the opening.
The Parkins, looking for a change, moved to Bar Harbor from Los Angeles in 2015. In Maine, Lisa worked as a registered nurse in the hospital at the county jail and at Maine Coast Hospital. Trenton has worked at Mount Desert Island Hospital and at The Jackson Laboratory, where he is still employed.
Now, each family member finds themself in the kitchen, behind the bar, or serving up delicious food.
“We all do everything,” said Parkin, whose business was both inspired and created by the family. “You know, our relatives are on the walls,” she said, pointing out her mother, father and aunts in framed photos on the bright orange walls.
On the menu, recipes from Parkin’s New Mexican roots are complemented by the flavors of Los Angeles. The enchiladas and sopapillas are foods that Parkin watched her mother and grandmother cook throughout her childhood. Hard-shell tacos and taquitos remind her of LA.
Parkin said the real stars of the show are the green and red sauces served with the different dishes.
“If you go to a restaurant and ask for salsa, more than likely it’s pico de gallo. We don’t offer that here. We make real green salsa. You know real red-hot salsa,” said Parkin. The chili peppers used to create authentic sauces come directly from the Hatch Valley in New Mexico.
“That’s why we wanted to open now instead of waiting until this season gets busy,” explained Parkin, “so we can troubleshoot all the deliveries of the special items that we just can’t find anywhere on the East Coast.”
Parkin said that friends and family in New Mexico have been shipping ingredients to her.
The same authenticity goes for drinks as well, with the Parkins dedicated to serving up Mexican tequilas that often cannot be found in Downeast Maine. The drink menu features a tamarind margarita and a spicy pineapple margarita. A popular Mexican soft drink called Jarritos fruit punch is also served.
Parkin mentioned that the restaurant has been welcomed and supported by the people of Bar Harbor, and by other businesses, which gave the Parkins a stove, tables, chairs and dinnerware.
“The community has been wonderful,” Parkin said.
The new restaurant is still getting into the swing of things, but it is open most days for lunch and dinner. The owners hope that breakfast will be served in the future.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.