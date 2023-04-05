Business

BAR HARBOR — Salsa Verde Grill, a restaurant serving New Mexico-inspired cuisine, opened at 270 Main St. in Bar Harbor last week.

“I grew up watching my mom and my grandma cook,” said owner and chef Lisa Parkin, “so we wanted everyone else to try it too.”

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

