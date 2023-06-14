Business

MOUNT DESERT — A new shop opened in Northeast Harbor over Memorial Day weekend.

The Nook, located at 119 Main St., sells books and pillows. The storefront combines the style and inspirations of Main Street Mercantile, Erika Wibby Mitchell, The Design Atelier’s Melanie Millner and Swan Hospitality Group’s Kim Swan.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you