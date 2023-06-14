MOUNT DESERT — A new shop opened in Northeast Harbor over Memorial Day weekend.
The Nook, located at 119 Main St., sells books and pillows. The storefront combines the style and inspirations of Main Street Mercantile, Erika Wibby Mitchell, The Design Atelier’s Melanie Millner and Swan Hospitality Group’s Kim Swan.
“We bought the buildings in 2021,” Swan said. “This [space] became available for this year, and we said, ‘Let’s put something in there.’”
The Nook is in the former location of Island Artisans, an art co-op that decided to focus solely on its Bar Harbor location.
It was Mitchell who first had the idea to sell books out of the then-empty store. She had always sold a small selection of titles in her nearby shop, Main Street Mercantile, but she was interested in expanding.
“Last year, we did a little bit of polling just to see if people would really like a bookstore,” she said, “and there were so many people who were excited about it.”
Mitchell has carefully selected each of the titles. “I just spent a lot of time researching, reading book reviews and seeing what’s popular,” she said.
Selections include everything from cookbooks to nature reads, novels and memoirs. There are also children’s books and books about Maine.
On the opposite wall, pillows line the shelves. Swan said she had always thought about opening a pillow store.
“I use them all the time to freshen up a space,” she said.
The Nook sells pillows of all shapes, sizes, colors and patterns, and even has a series of mushroom- and cloud-shaped pillows.
Millner, who established a Northeast Harbor design studio in 2020 as an extension of her Atlanta-based business, also helped with pillow selection. She said she was focused on “things that are just refreshing your house but are not a huge commitment financially. We are just trying to bring in new things for people to see.”
Along with curated books and throw pillows, The Nook displayed Lynn Karlin’s still-life photography during opening weekend. In the beginning of June, Karlin’s work will go up at Swan’s Cygnet Gallery in Southwest Harbor.
“We thought we’ll put her stuff up here as a teaser for what’s coming at Cygnet,” explained Swan.
Art displays will take place throughout the summer at The Nook, along with book signings and designer trunk shows. The Nook is excited to host Sorella Glenn, a company that makes hand-crafted lampshades, for a trunk show in July that will feature lampshade creation tutorials.
With each of the owners juggling multiple businesses and passions, they are glad to have come together on this project.
“Surround yourself with good, fun, honest people that have your same vibe, and it’s not work,” said Swan. “It’s fun for us.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.