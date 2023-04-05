Business

MOUNT DESERT — Mitchell Rales, a part-time resident of Mount Desert, is part of a group that has submitted a bid to buy the Washington Commanders – formerly the Redskins – of the National Football League for $6 billion.

Several media outlets reported that a group headed by Rales and fellow billionaire Josh Harris and including basketball legend Magic Johnson submitted the bid last week.

