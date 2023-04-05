MOUNT DESERT — Mitchell Rales, a part-time resident of Mount Desert, is part of a group that has submitted a bid to buy the Washington Commanders – formerly the Redskins – of the National Football League for $6 billion.
Several media outlets reported that a group headed by Rales and fellow billionaire Josh Harris and including basketball legend Magic Johnson submitted the bid last week.
Harris is managing partner of two professional sports teams, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL.
Another potential buyer of the Commanders has also submitted a $6 billion bid.
The current Commanders owner, Dan Snyder, put the team up for sale in November.
Both Rales and Harris grew up in Bethesda, Md., which is just north of Washington, D.C. Rales’ primary residence is in nearby Potomac, where he and his wife Emily own the Glenstone Museum of contemporary art. Rales also is president of the board of trustees of the National Gallery of Art in D.C.
The couple built their house in Mount Desert, on Peabody Drive between Northeast Harbor and Seal Harbor, in 2010.
In 2017, Rales and Bar Harbor restaurateur Michael Boland bought the Islesford Dock restaurant on Little Cranberry Island.
