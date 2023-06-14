Business

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved recovery of stranded costs for Maine’s two investor-owned electric utilities June 13.

In two separate cases, the commission approved new stranded cost rates for Central Maine Power Co. (CMP) and Versant Power. Stranded costs include the impacts of long-term contracts for renewable power as well as the net energy billing programs created by the Legislature to facilitate the transition to renewable power. These programs are primarily made up of residential and community solar projects with above-market costs that are a contributing factor to the rate increases.