MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved recovery of stranded costs for Maine’s two investor-owned electric utilities June 13.
In two separate cases, the commission approved new stranded cost rates for Central Maine Power Co. (CMP) and Versant Power. Stranded costs include the impacts of long-term contracts for renewable power as well as the net energy billing programs created by the Legislature to facilitate the transition to renewable power. These programs are primarily made up of residential and community solar projects with above-market costs that are a contributing factor to the rate increases.
The new rates for these stranded cost cases will go into effect July 1 and will affect the total bill for an average residential customer as follows:
• Versant Bangor Hydro District: An increase of about 9.3 percent or $8.77 per month.
• Versant Maine Public District: An increase of about 6.5 percent or $5.47 per month.
• CMP: An increase of about 5.8 percent or $5.95 per month.
“As with the recent distribution rate increase, we understand that any increase is not ideal and comes at a time when people are already impacted by inflation,” said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. “These costs are the result of policies enacted to advance Maine’s transition to renewable energy and help achieve Maine’s climate goals.
“It’s important to note that while we are seeing an increase in the short term, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and the associated greenhouse gas emissions through projects like community solar have significant benefits, helping to drive down costs over the long term and increasing resiliency in our distribution system.”
Stranded costs make up a portion of electric delivery rates and are the costs associated with generating electricity, which in most cases Maine utilities no longer are allowed by law to do.
Prior to electric restructuring in 2000, Maine’s electric utilities generated electricity as well as delivered it. Following electric restructuring, utilities were required by law to sell their generating assets. The cost of those assets, otherwise known as pre-restructuring costs, is recovered by utilities through stranded costs, which are included as part of the total delivery costs on a customer's monthly bill. As those obligations have been paid down, the related stranded costs have become negligible.
Stranded costs also include costs and benefits related to long-term contracts for electricity generation that have been acquired through state policy since restructuring (post-restructuring costs), for example, contracts for renewable energy, costs associated with community renewable energy contracts, Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) contracts and net energy billing programs.
In 2019, the commission implemented its Chapter 313 Rule on net energy billing to implement the state's policy to encourage electricity generation from renewable resources through the adoption of requirements and standards for net energy billing. The programs allow customers to offset their electricity bills using the output from renewable generators.
Maine offers two net energy billing programs. Through the kWh program, customers may own their own project or share in a project with other customers, otherwise known as community solar. Customers reduce their billed usage by their share of the kWhs generated by the project, resulting in lost revenue which is recovered from other utility customers.
The Tariff Rate program is available to commercial and institutional customers and provides a financial credit on the bill of participating customers. When the value the utility receives from the sale of energy through this program is less than the financial credit it allocated to participating customers’ bills, the net cost is recovered from ratepayers.