SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hearth & Harbor, a restaurant on Main Street in Southwest Harbor known for its large brick oven, homemade pizzas and local ingredients, has closed.
The restaurant was opened in November 2020 by co-owners Zach Firestein, Dave Allen and Kat Dougan. Firestein and Allen managed the recipes and cooking while Dougan took care of the front of the house. Starting during the pandemic, the restaurant began by offering just takeout but transitioned to sit-down dinners and opened a patio for seating behind the building.
Allen is now taking over the building as Firestein and Dougan move from Southwest Harbor into Bar Harbor. Dougan and Allen both report that there are no hard feelings.
“I think everyone is pretty happy with the direction they are heading,” said Allen. “We got to the end of the season last year and we had a great season.”
But the team struggled with the demanding hours, staffing issues and lack of housing for the owners.
“We built something really special, really quickly,” said Dougan, who described the restaurant as her home away from home. “But year-round housing played a huge role in this.”
Dougan reported losing housing twice during the two years that Hearth & Harbor was in business. “If you are going to have a restaurant with that type of amenities, space hours and team, it is really, really hard to do under these conditions,” she said.
“We were open for a couple of years and it was grueling hours, we needed a change, we didn’t have enough hours [in the day],” said Allen. “We were trying to figure out what would work going forward and I started playing with the numbers to see if I could take it on my own ... it was hard to think about giving up the business and the building and the space we put so much work into.”
The wood-fired stove that Firestein and Allen built together goes deep into the ground and is a centerpiece in the restaurant. “We made it ourselves and it’s not going anywhere,” Allen said.
Meanwhile, Dougan and Firestein began looking into the option of opening a business in Bar Harbor, the details of which have yet to be announced.
“Having the experience we do now,” said Dougan, “we will utilize the resources and amenities we do have access to and build from there.”
Dougan is excited to keep feeding her community. “The space was only as special with all of the people in it,” she said of Hearth & Harbor, and she looks forward to opening another eatery.
Moving forward in Southwest Harbor, Allen will change the name of Hearth & Harbor out of respect to his former partners. “I don’t want it to be Hearth & Harbor because Hearth & Harbor is what Zach and I and Kat created together,” Allen said. “That name is not 100 percent mine.”
But Allen hopes to open again in a couple of weeks, with or without a new name. “It can be confusing when a business opens during a transitional period,” he explained, “but I think in Southwest Harbor it is important to show that we are still here, not just me, but a lot of the staff as well ... I would love to give the community a place to come and enjoy and hang out.”
Allen aims to have a new sign on the door with a new name and new concept by early May.
“I’m going to step back, play with the concept and work it around a little bit,” he said, though patrons can count on the continuation of partnerships with local farms like Triple Chick, Beech Hill and the Peggy Rockefeller Farm. The chef reported that the atmosphere of the restaurant will be similar in style. “Nothing too drastic,” he said.
The new restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday until April, and Allen hopes to add brunch hours come summer.
“Being such a small community, I think it is important to communicate with my regulars, with my community, and keep them updated,” said Allen, who will be posting updates on the Hearth & Harbor Instagram page and website.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.