Hearth & Harbor owners

(From left) Hearth & Harbor owners Kat Dougan, Dave Allen and Zach Firestein at the restaurant in Southwest Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HEARTH & HARBOR

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Hearth & Harbor, a restaurant on Main Street in Southwest Harbor known for its large brick oven, homemade pizzas and local ingredients, has closed.

The restaurant was opened in November 2020 by co-owners Zach Firestein, Dave Allen and Kat Dougan. Firestein and Allen managed the recipes and cooking while Dougan took care of the front of the house. Starting during the pandemic, the restaurant began by offering just takeout but transitioned to sit-down dinners and opened a patio for seating behind the building.

